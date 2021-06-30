Leaked renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 showcase two new colorways

Samsung will launch two new foldable phones later this year — the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. Over the last few months, we’ve seen a boatload of leaks about these devices that have revealed everything from their design to their specifications. We’ve also learned that the devices could be 20% cheaper than their predecessors and that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 might offer S Pen support. Now, as the launch event draws closer, high-quality renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 have surfaced online.

Samsung will likely launch the new foldable devices and the Galaxy Watch 4 series in August this year. Ahead of the launch, an industry source has leaked renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 (via 91mobiles). The new renders showcase the same design that we saw in the renders shared by noted leaker Evan Blass. But the new renders show the device in two different colorways –pink and green.

(Images: 91mobiles)

As you can see in the attached images, the pink variant of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 has a gradient finish, while the green variant has a solid finish. The phone features a vertically aligned triple-camera setup on the back and a full-sized display over on the front with a hole punch cutout for the selfie camera. On the inside, the phone features a larger foldable panel that has an under-display camera in the top right corner. The capacitive fingerprint sensor/power button and volume rocker on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 reside on the right edge, while the SIM card slot can be found on the left edge.

(Images: 91mobiles)

While the report doesn’t confirm any of the hardware specifications, previous leaks suggest that the phone will feature a 7.55-inch foldable display and a 6.23-inch external display. As mentioned earlier, the device will likely offer S Pen support. At the moment, we don’t have any details about the SoC packed in the device, but it could be a more powerful version of the Exynos 2100 or the recently launched Snapdragon 888 Plus. We’ll share more details about the upcoming phone as soon as they’re revealed.