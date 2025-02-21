Big showcase events like an Xbox Developer_Direct or events like Summer Game Fest aren't the only places we hear about upcoming games in the works. Sometimes we hear about things through leaks, and even though we know so little about these games, in some cases, I can't help but look forward to them.

That's the category these four games fall under. I know they're coming, eventually, and we'll hopefully see something more official soon. And I really hope 'soon' means 2025.

4 LEGO 2K Goooal

The beautiful game, bricked.

Source: TT Games

LEGO games have been in what I would call an experimental phase of late. LEGO Horizon Adventures shook things up compared to LEGO games adapted from movies, and LEGO 2K Drive is another recent, albeit not entirely new, experiment for the franchise.

A LEGO soccer game feels like a fresh experiment in a whole new way, and I'm excited about it because it could be exactly the kind of soccer video game I love to play. You can keep all the simulation games selling millions in player packs yearly. I want something that will be more arcade-focused, with 'fun' being the ultimate go(oo)al. Since this game was first spotted on South Korea's ratings board, I've eagerly anticipated its full reveal.

It's been almost two years since that happened, and even after the PlayStation store page for the game went live early, we've still yet to hear an official peep about it. I'm really hoping that LEGO 2K Goooal is ready for the spotlight in 2025.

3 HLX

I'm excited for whatever this is, but please let this be Half-Life 3.

We know even less about whatever Valve is cooking with HLX than we do LEGO 2K Goooal, but that won't stop me from looking forward to it. Deadlock is all well and good, but I personally don't need a multiplayer shooter from Valve. I'd much prefer a new Half-Life game. Namely, the one we've all been waiting for, Half-Life 3.

And this time, it really does look like it'll happen. Valve takes its time with seemingly everything it does, whether that's hardware or software. However, there are many reasons to believe that Half-Life 3 is the real project behind HLX and that it'll be arriving in 2025. Me and every other Half-Life fan around the world are ready for it, Valve. Show us what you got! (Please!)

2 The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remake

It's time more people experience what came before Skyrim, even me.

Source: Bethesda

I'll start by saying I've actually never played the original Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion. This is exactly why I'm excited about playing the upcoming remake, which leaked thanks to court filings that were made public when Microsoft was going head-to-head with the FTC.

Yes, I know I could play the original on my PC or Xbox if I wanted to, thanks to Microsoft's backward compatibility efforts. I like playing old games as much as the next person, but I know I'll have a better time with Oblivion if I just wait for the remake. Like the System Shock Remake. I never played the original when it was released, and I had a great time playing the remake and then going back to the original to see the difference.

Hopefully, I don't have to wait much longer to have that experience with Oblivion.

1 Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 2

Release MGS4 from its PS3 prison.