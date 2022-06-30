Leaked images show off Wear OS 3.5 and One UI Watch 4.5

It’s been almost a year since the arrival of Google’s Wear OS 3. Despite the promise of it arriving on other devices, the software has still yet to make it to any products. As we wait for the update to find its way to smartwatches, it looks like a new version of the OS is being worked on, with lots of pictures to prove it.

There wasn’t much said with regards to the leak, with Evan Blass (@evleaks) simply dropping a ton of images and the title “Wear OS 3.5 / One UI Watch 4.5”. This isn’t our first time hearing about One UI Watch 4.5, as a beta was issued late last month. First and foremost, we can see there are new watch faces with Wear OS 3.5 / One UI Watch 4.5. Interestingly, there are also a lot more options when it comes to calling and messaging. For example, users will be able to select which SIM to use, right from their watch.

It looks like there will be accessibility options, which will add visual enhancements and audio configurations. As far as visual enhancements go, users will be able to add a color correction to the watch’s images. There will be four presets made available. In addition, there will also be better fine-tuning of the audio from the watch. There will be choices like being able to adjust the balance or fully make it all mono audio. Lastly, micro-adjustments to physical touches on the smartwatches will be possible.

Unfortunately, the images will have to suffice for now, as Blass didn’t attach any more information to his post. We do know that the One UI Watch update will offer lots of bug fixes and quality of life improvements. We could see a newer version of Wear OS and One UI Watch in the very near future. Google will eventually release its Pixel Watch, while Samsung is also slated to offer a new version of its Galaxy Watch. Both of these newer software updates could be with newer products, which could be set to arrive starting this summer.

Source: Evan Blass (Twitter)