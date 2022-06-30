A retail store may have leaked the launch date of the MacBook Air M2

Apple introduced the all-new MacBook Air (2022) during WWDC22. The reveal was made along with that of iOS 16, macOS Ventura, and watchOS 9. This year’s Dub Dub conference brought plenty of exciting and fresh changes to the table. This applies in both the software and hardware departments. For example, the iPhone Lock Screen has introduced widget and advanced customization support. Meanwhile, M1 iPads can now handle resizable app windows. Perhaps one of the more thrilling announcements, though, is that of the M2-powered MacBook Air. We got a redesigned chassis with MagSafe 3 charging support and more finish options. That’s not to mention the upgraded display, including a notch to house the 1080p webcam. Apple didn’t share much regarding this anticipated notebook’s release date. It only shared that it would happen at some point in July. A new report now reveals the potential launch date of the MacBook Air M2.

According to MacRumors, a retail store has leaked the launch date of the redesigned MacBook Air (2022). If the report is, in fact, accurate, customers will be able to get their hands on it starting Friday, July 15. Pre-order are expected to go live a week earlier, on July 8. Of course, these dates will vary depending on your region. That’s because Apple usually makes new products available in the United States, Canada, some European countries, and a few other regions before the rest of the world.

The new MacBook Air (2022) has a 13.6-inch screen, packs the M2 chip, features a fanless design, and comes in four finishes to pick from. For $1,199, you get to choose between a Midnight, Starlight, Space Gray, or Silver unit. The M1 model from 2020 remains on sale for those who’d rather spend less on an Apple notebook.

