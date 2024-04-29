Key Takeaways Intel's Lunar Lake processor leaks online, promising to be a graphical powerhouse for portable gaming devices.

The chip will utilize Xe2-LPG architecture, outperforming Meteor Lake with fewer cores, lower power usage, and lower clock speed.

This advancement is a potential game-changer for gaming handhelds, offering more power while consuming less battery life.

As gaming handhelds take off, we're seeing more and more hardware developed to produce great graphics with a smaller footprint. And as hardware developments advance, so too does the potential power of these portable gaming devices. Now, recent benchmarks have revealed that Intel's next "Lunar Lake" processor will be a graphical powerhouse, which is good news for gamers and portable gaming manufacturers alike.

Details of the Lunar Lake processor leak online

As reported by VideoCardz, details of a new HP device have appeared on a benchmarking website. The device is the X360 Spectre, a 2-in-1 computer that's running off of one of the first examples of an Intel Core Ultra 200V. This processor will be using Lunar Lake to get the job done, and while we usually focus on how well a processor does in raw processing power, this chip has an interesting graphical element to it.

As VideoCardz explains, the Lunar Lake processor will use Xe2-LPG, a reduced version of Battlemage, to render graphics. Battlemage is Intel's upcoming graphics card, which has been confirmed to run 8K video at 144Hz. By taking this architecture and putting it on a Lunar Lake, the chip can outperform Meteor Lake chips easily. In fact, VideoCardz notes that while Xe2-LPG uses fewer cores, uses less power, and has a lower clock speed than Meteor Lake chips, it can still outpace its older brother.

A potential home run hit for gaming handhelds?

Source: MSI

So, what's the best place to put a chip that does everything its predecessor did but with less power? The easy answer is portable devices, much like the X360 Spectre this chip currently resides in. Manufacturers can't afford to place power-hungry components into devices that run off of battery power, else they'll consume a ton of charge and leave the user with not much left in the tank; an unideal situation for a portable device. However, if this Lunar Lake chip really can outpace Meteor Lake with less power, it'll be a win-win situation where laptops and gaming consoles will get more powerful and use less battery at the same time.