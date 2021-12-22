Leaked press render showcases the Galaxy S22 Ultra and Galaxy S22 Plus

A leaked press render showcasing Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra has now surfaced online. It gives us a close look at both the devices, and confirms some of the details that we’ve seen in various leaks over the last few months. The new render confirms that the Galaxy S22 Ultra will borrow design cues from the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, but it will feature a new camera module design. This updated camera module design falls in line with the design we saw in leaked live images of the Galaxy S22 Ultra early last month.

As you can see in the attached image (via LetsGoDigital), the Galaxy S22 Ultra looks a lot like the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, with the exception of the camera module. Unlike the Galaxy S21 Ultra, each rear-facing camera on the Galaxy S22 Ultra is housed in separate circular camera islands, which resembles the layout seen on the LG Velvet. Other than that, it looks pretty much the same as a Mystic Bronze Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. The image also gives us a look at the Galaxy S22 Plus, which doesn’t stray too far away from the Galaxy S21 lineup in terms of design.

While the press render doesn’t reveal much else about the devices, we already know that the Galaxy S22 lineup will pack flagship hardware. Recent leaks suggest that the devices will pack either the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip or Samsung’s Exynos 2200 SoC (based on region) and the top-of-the-line Galaxy S22 Ultra will offer S Pen support. In addition, we’ve learned that the Galaxy S22 Ultra will include a 108MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, a 10MP 10x telephoto camera, and another 10MP 3x telephoto camera.

At the moment, we have no further information about the Galaxy S22 lineup. But we expect to learn more in the coming weeks. We’ll make sure to let you know as soon as we have more details.