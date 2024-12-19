Summary Nvidia may announce Blackwell GPUs at CES 2025, including RTX 5090.

The Acer Predator Orion 7000 with an RTX 5090 has leaked online.

The leaked price for the RTX 5090 model is around $5,999.

With CES 2025 fast approaching, Nvidia will very likely announce its Blackwell GPUs during the event. This includes the terrifying RTX 5090, a powerful beast that rumors claim will consume 600W of power and clock 32GB of GDDR7 memory. With specifications like that, you'd assume that any PC featuring the RTX 5090 would cost a pretty penny. Well, if a recent leak is to be believed, I'm here to tell you that you're right. You're so absolutely, definitely right.

Details of an Acer Predator Orion 7000 with an RTX 5090 leak online

The price was leaked to the public after VideoCardz spotted Acer reportedly listing a high-end gaming PC featuring the RTX 5090. The listing has since been removed, but people managed to snap a screenshot or two as proof. The leaks detail the Acer Predator Orion 7000, which will go on sale with a range of customizable CPUs and GPUs you can pick from. The cream of the crop features the GeForce RTX 5090 alongside a Core Ultra 9 285K, 128GB of DDR5 RAM, and 2TB of storage.

Your wallet likely started screaming at the sound of that, and it's for a good reason. This beast was listed for €5,999, which will likely translate to $5,999 in the US market. Granted, you're getting an absolute monster of a machine for that price (128GB of RAM!), but it's still enough to make me wince thinking about it.

If you're not so sure about dropping $5,999 on a PC, the Predator Orion 7000 also has a model with the RTX 5080 16GB GPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, an Intel Core Ultra 7 265KF CPU, and 1TB of storage. This one clocks in at €3499; still pretty pricey, but almost half the price of its 5090 brother.

Because these are leaks, it's worth noting that prices can vary, and we won't know for sure how much the PCs will cost until the official release. However, it does show us that CES 2025 is going to be a wild ride with Nvidia.