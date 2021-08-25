Leaked renders give us our first look at the Vivo X70 and X70 Pro

Vivo is reportedly gearing up to launch the Vivo X70 series. The new series is expected to consist of three devices, and a fresh leak has shed more light on one of them: the Vivo X70 Pro.

OnLeaks and 91Mobiles have shared high-resolution CAD renders of the Vivo X70 Pro, giving us our very first look yet at the upcoming Vivo flagship. As you can see in the leaked CAD renders below, the Vivo X70 Pro doesn’t look substantially different from its predecessor, featuring a similar hole-punch display and a rectangular camera module. However, there are some smaller changes, like the relocation of the triple LED flash and the arrangement of the camera sensors.

The display appears to be slightly curved on its sides, and we’re told the phone has an aluminum frame. The camera module still protrudes a bit. In one of the renders, we can also see the ZEISS logo imprinted in the upper left corner of the camera module. This isn’t surprising, considering the Vivo X60 series also featured ZEISS branded cameras.

As per OnLeaks, the Vivo X70 Pro will feature a 6.5-inch curved display and measure in at 160.4 x 75.5 x 7.7mm (10mm with the rear camera bump). The device is expected to be joined by the Vivo X70 and X70 Pro Plus. A previous report from 91Mobiles revealed that the Vivo X70 series would debut in India sometime in September, with the pricing expected to be around ₹50,000 for the Vivo X70 Pro and ₹70,000 for the Vivo X60 Pro Plus.

The new lineup will succeed the Vivo X60 series, which launched in India in March this year. We were quite impressed with the Vivo X60 Pro Plus’s camera performance, and we can’t wait to see what Vivo has in store for us this time around.

Update: Leaked Vivo X70 renders

OnLeaks has also shared renders of the vanilla Vivo X70 (via MySmartPrice) that showcase a similar design and highlight some of its specifications. The base model will reportedly feature a flat 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a centered hole-punch cutout, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and a triple camera setup on the back. The device will measure 158.5 x 73.4 x 8mm (10.6mm with the camera bump).

Rumors suggest that the device will feature MediaTek’s Dimensity 1200 SoC with up to 12GB of RAM. On the software front, it will likely run Funtouch OS based on Android 11 out of the box.