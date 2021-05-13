These renders give us our best look at the Huawei P50’s absurd cameras

Over the last few months, we’ve heard quite a few contradictory rumors about Huawei’s upcoming flagship phones. While on the one hand, some rumors suggest that the Chinese OEM is looking to sell off its P and Mate series, on the other, we’ve seen several leaked renders of the upcoming Huawei P50 and P50 Pro. Although we’re not sure exactly how things will pan out for the company or its flagships in the coming weeks, we’ve now spotted even more renders of the Huawei P50’s ridiculous camera module.

The latest Huawei P50 renders come from Twitter user @RODENT950, and they give us a close look at the device’s absurd camera island. As you can see in the attached images, the new renders aren’t exactly the same as those we’ve seen in the past. Instead of a pill-shaped camera module, the new renders show a camera module that looks like two of OnePlus 7T’s circular camera islands stacked on top of each other.

The top half of the module features three sensors, while the bottom half has a single sensor and an LED flash. Interestingly, the renders show another LED flash next to the two circular camera modules. Along with the weird camera design, the renders reveal that the Huawei P50 will feature a speaker grille on the top edge and a secondary microphone next to it.

The volume rocker and power button are on the right edge of the phone, and the power button looks to have a red accent. While the renders don’t reveal much else on the surface, if you zoom in, you can also see Leica branding right underneath the camera island.

It’s worth noting that the Huawei P50 could be the company’s last flagship phone as it can no longer work with contract chipmakers to manufacture its HiSilicon Kirin chips. The OEM has been stockpiling reserves of its latest Kirin 9000 SoC, but it’s unlikely that it’ll have many left after releasing the Mate 40 series and the Mate X2. Additionally, since Huawei is still barred from shipping GMS on its devices, the upcoming P50 series won’t see a major international release, if at all.