Leaked renders reveal what the redesigned affordable iPad 10 could look like

The iPad started as a stretched-out iPhone. In recent years, though, it has been getting more exclusive features that shape its unique personality. With iPadOS 16 enabling resizable app window support, these glass slabs are truly becoming unrivaled in the tablet department. That’s not to mention that Apple sells a wide variety of great iPads, which cater to different needs and budgets. So no matter what you’re looking for, there likely is an iPad that scratches your particular itch.

Few years ago, Apple started overhauling the iPad design, starting with higher-end models. It resorted to a flat-edged frame, thinner display bezels, and ditched the physical Home button. Now all recent iPads utilize the new chassis design — except for the entry-level, affordable iPad, which still features the classic build. The good news is that this could be changing this upcoming fall.

We’ve been hearing about a potential iPad 10 redesign for a few months. We now have an idea of what this affordable tablet could look like. Mysmartprice has leaked CAD renders that reveal this Apple tablet’s possible design. As you can see, the company could be sticking to the physical Home button. However, the rest of the body could look more like the Air and Mini variants of this device. The edges could become flat, and a camera bump might appear. The bump points at a likely camera sensor upgrade, too.

Unfortunately, the charging port is censored in these renders, so we have no idea whether this iPad will utilize a USB Type-C or Lightning port. Additionally, it’s unclear if the flat edge will be compatible with the Apple Pencil 2 or not. Otherwise, we expect it to pack the iPhone 12’s A14 Bionic chip — which supports 5G networks on cellular models.

What do you think of this potential design overhaul? Do you plan on buying a unit this fall? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: Mysmartprice