Leaked Realme 9i renders showcase its updated design

We already know that Realme is gearing up to launch a premium flagship with Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. But the Realme GT 2 Pro is not the only device that the company is working on at the moment. It’s also prepping a successor to the Realme 8i, leaked renders of which have now surfaced online. These renders give us our first look at the upcoming Realme 9i and shed light on some of its hardware specifications.

The new leaked Realme 9i renders from OnLeaks (via 91mobiles) reveal that the device will feature a new design with a rectangular camera island on the back, a new striped back panel design, a hole-punch display over on the front, and an indented power button with an integrated fingerprint scanner on the right edge. The renders also confirm that the device will pack a triple camera setup on the back, a 3.5mm headphone jack and USB Type-C port on the bottom edge, and the volume rocker on the left edge.

(Images: OnLeaks x 91mobiles)

Since the Realme 9i will be an affordable phone like its predecessor, we expect it to pack an LCD display. 91mobiles speculates that the device will feature an FHD+ IPS panel with a 90Hz refresh rate, which is a step down from the 120Hz LCD panel on the Realme 8i. The publication further adds that the device might pack Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 680 4G chipset, a 50MP primary camera, and a 5,000mAh battery. The phone will likely run Realme UI based on Android 11 out of the box.

At the moment, we don’t have any official information about the Realme 9i. Realme is yet to share any details about its launch, but we expect to learn more in the coming weeks. We’ll make sure to let you know as soon as we learn more about the upcoming device.