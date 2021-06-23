Leaked renders of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4 give us a good look at its design

Samsung will launch two new smartwatches later this year — the Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch Active 4. We first heard about the upcoming watches in May this year, when a leak revealed that the Galaxy Watch 4 would come in 42mm and 46mm variants, while the Galaxy Watch Active 4 would come in 40mm and 42mm variants. The leak also suggested that the smartwatches would run Wear OS instead of Samsung’s Tizen operating system, and Google confirmed this at I/O 2021. While Samsung hasn’t released any official info about the upcoming smartwatches so far, a new leak from OnLeaks gives us our first look at the Galaxy Watch Active 4.

As you can see in the attached renders (via GizNext), the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Active 4 features a new minimal design with flat edges, new buttons, and a circular dial. It also features a new band design that fills up the entire space between the dial and the fastener. The report claims that the watch will feature an aluminum frame, and it confirms that it will be available in two size options. However, the report claims that the larger Galaxy Watch Active 4 will measure 44m and not 42mm.

(Image: OnLeaks X GizNext)

The report further adds that the Galaxy Watch Active 4 will be available in four colorways — Black, Silver, Green, and Gold — which will come with matching straps. The colors shown in the attached render may not be completely accurate, though. Previous leaks suggest that Samsung will launch the new smartwatches alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 in August this year. However, GizNext suggests that Samsung may launch the new smartwatches at MWC later this month.

(Image: OnLeaks X GizNext)

At the moment, we don’t have any further details about the upcoming Samsung smartwatches. We’ll make sure to let you know as soon as we learn more.