Key Takeaways Leak of Microsoft Server 2012 beta build online offers insight into unused design elements.

Photos reveal early stages of Server 2012 development, resembling Windows 8.

Interested users can download and try the beta build via Archive.org.

Seeing beta footage of software can be both interesting and disappointing at the same time. It's always cool to see how a company designed its software, building upon a framework and tweaking the formula until it arrived at the final design. However, at the same time, it can be heart-wrenching to look at what got left on the cutting room floor and wonder; what if that actually came to be. That's what we felt when we saw the leaked beta version of Microsoft Server 2012 and how Windows could have looked.

A leaked beta build of Microsoft Server 2012 appears online

Photos of the Microsoft Server 2012 beta version were posted on X by PhantomOcean3 who is a reliable source of Windows news and tidbits. For example, he was one of the first to spot that Windows 11's Notepad was getting its own spell checker. Now, he's at it again to show off something that the world never got to see:

Things of note include the desktop wallpaper which begs the user to "not leak our hard work." It must have been an effective strategy, as it went out of the public eye for around a decade. Past that, there are a lot of cool design elements that are very reminiscent of Windows 8, which was the newest version when this build was being developed. It seems to have come from a very early stage of Server 2012, as the 2008 logo is still prevalent in the build.

You can give the Microsoft Server 2012 beta build a try for yourself

Image Credit: Archive.org

But why stop at just admiring photos of the beta branch? In replies to his post, PhantomOcean3 points interested users toward an Archive.org download for the Microsoft 2012 beta build. So if you've got nothing better to do, why not give Server 2012 a try for yourself and see what could have been?