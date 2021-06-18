Microsoft basically confirms the leaked Windows 11 build is legit

With all of the Windows 11 hype in the past few weeks, there’s been one stand-out moment – a purported leaked build of Windows 11 appeared online, and many tech outlets got their hands on it. So did we, and we published a hands-on experience of the new leaked Windows 11 build chock full of our initial impressions. While Windows 11 so far seemed to be a new coat of paint that covered only half the walls, there was a world where that leak could have actually been fake. It’s confirmed to be real, however, as Microsoft Japan has DMCAd Indian technology site Beebom for distributing the leaked ISO.

A DMCA request has been made to Google by Microsoft Japan, requesting for the company to remove Beebom’s link from its search results. The DMCA takedown was lodged into the Lumen Database and contains the reason for the takedown request. The reason mentions that “It is a leaked copy of the unreleased Windows 11”, confirming that the leak is, in fact, legit. The link has since also been taken down by Beebom. The Lumen Database is populated by publicly available takedown requests and is also populated by voluntary submissions from multiple companies, one of which is Google.

Sharing the leaked Windows 11 ISO ahead of the official launch of Windows 11 may open yourself up to a DMCA takedown, so be careful if you are doing so. Microsoft is willing to take action, particularly as the Windows 11 release date is very soon — the 24th of June, to be precise. While it seems to be the case that Microsoft has basically confirmed it’s legit, that doesn’t mean it has all of the company’s planned features. There may be a lot more to come in the company’s launch event, and it’s possible that the finished product will end up looking wildly different as a result.