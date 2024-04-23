Key Takeaways AMD's decision to use GDDR6 in its new GPUs instead of GDDR7 may put them at a disadvantage in the competitive GPU market.

Selecting GDDR6 suggests that AMD may be aiming to reduce production costs and target budget consumers looking for affordable options.

By sticking with older technology, AMD may be risking falling behind competitors like Nvidia and Intel who are investing in more powerful hardware.

The battle for the most powerful GPU has raged like never before. Nvidia has struck gold with its AI hardware, with companies so reliant on it that they're beginning to make attempts to swear off purchasing Nvidia hardware. Meanwhile, Intel wants another shot at the GPU game with its upcoming "Battlemage" unit. Everyone is looking to AMD to make a big play with its Radeon GPUs, but a recent leak has revealed that Team Red may not be bringing the most powerful hardware available to the table.

Related AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D CPU review: A must-have for framerate chasers The Ryzen 7 7800X3D can hit framerates that can even surpass the 7950X and 13900K, all while costing less and consuming less power.

A leaker claims that AMD's new GPUs will use GDDR6

The news broke in a post on X, where a renowned leaker called Kepler stated "Only 18Gbps" without any additional context. When asked about it, Kepler confirmed that AMD will be using GDDR6 in RDNA 4, its new GPUs. This would limit the GPU's output to 18Gbps.

This is a pretty worrying development, given how companies are swapping over to the new GDDR7. This offers up to 40Gbps of output, meaning AMD may be hindering itself in the great GPU race.

Is AMD trying to keep costs down?

Of course, given that this is a leak, there's always the chance that the information is bad and that AMD is using GDDR7 after all. But if it is true, we can speculate on why AMD is choosing to stick with GDDR7. One X poster made the excellent point that, by staying with the older hardware, AMD may want to capture the budget market.

It's no surprise to GPU purchasers today that prices can be a little steep. With Nvidia going full steam ahead with powerful cards, and Intel looking to redeem itself in the GPU industry, AMD's plan may be to reduce the production cost so they can continue selling cards at a cheaper price. That way, it can cement itself as a staple for people looking to build PCs on a budget. However, until the leak proves to be true, we can't say for certain about AMD's intentions.