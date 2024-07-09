Key Takeaways Nvidia's upcoming GeForce RTX 5090 may have base clock frequencies close to 2.9 GHz, a significant increase from the RTX 4090.

Questions arise about power consumption with such high clock speeds, with speculation about potential heat sink improvements.

It's important to take leaks with caution, awaiting an official announcement from Nvidia on the actual performance of the GeForce RTX 5090.

With the company's recent advancements in AI and taking the top spot as one of the most valuable companies in the world, all eyes are on Nvidia as to what it will do next with its GPUs. As we wait for information to come in, leakers have been busy spreading information about what Nvidia is up to next. One such leaker has hinted that Nvidia's next card, the GeForce RTX 5090, will have base clocks that come close to 2.9 GHz.

A leaker claims that Nvidia's GeForce RTX 5090 will almost have 2.9 GHz base clocks

As spotted by VideoCardz, the information came from the renowned Nvidia leaker panzerlied on the Chiphell forums. In a thread, panzerlied replied to someone discussing Nvidia's clock speeds by claiming that the base frequency of Nvidia's GeForce RTX 5090 will come close to 2.9GHz. In comparison, one of the best GPUs on the market, the GeForce RTX 4090, comes in at 2.55 GHz. That's a big boost in power without even overclocking it.

Someone replied stating that, if that were true, then the GeForce RTX 5090's power consumption would be through the roof. However, it seems that even panzerlied isn't sure how the company will handle it. As they stated (translated from Chinese):

Is the power consumption under control? It’s hard to say. We’ll see when the actual card is used. I guess there will still be a huge margin for the heat sink.

Despite panzerlied's status as a trusted leaker, that's all this information is: a leak. As such, as you should always do with leaks, handle this with a pinch of salt and hang tight until Nvidia makes an official announcement about how the GeForce RTX 5090 will perform. Until then, check out these GeForce RTX 5000 series rumors for more juicy whispers traveling around the internet.