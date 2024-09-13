Key Takeaways The Nintendo Switch 2 price leak reveals a $400 price tag, which is affordable for a next-gen console.

The leak is from a source that previously predicted the PS5 Pro details.

The leaker also predicts that Nintendo will reveal the Switch 2 in early October.

With the internet reeling after the announcement of a $699.99 PS5 Pro, people have been wondering what its competitors are planning. After all, if Microsoft and Nintendo can show up Sony with more affordable hardware, it could mean a big blow to Team Playstation's plans. If you've been wondering how much the Switch 2 may cost, here's some good news; not only is it pretty affordable for a next-gen Nintendo console, but it may be getting an announcement very soon.

Related Aurga Viewer review: Play your Switch games on (almost) any screen Don't have a TV handy? You can play your Switch games on your laptop or tablet using the Aurga Viewer stick — but it's far from perfect.

The Nintendo Switch 2's price leak reveals a $400 price point

As spotted by Tom's Guide, the leak popped up in the Gaming Leaks and Rumours subreddit. The original post linked to two Discord screenshots made by user moistycharlie. The user previously called the price point and reveal date for the PS5 Pro, so there's some weight to his words.

There's just one problem - the original poster linked to Discord images, which expire after a set time. Fortunately, someone had the good idea to manually write out what each screenshot said for prosperity's sake:

If the leak is true, we should see an official announcement in early October. And at that price point, the Switch 2 is going to feel far more palatable than the PS5 Pro. In fact, at that price point, it gives the affordable Steam Deck a run for its money.

We're really looking forward to the Switch 2 here at XDA. If you're excited about a potential October announcement, check out how the Switch 2 needs these 10 games if Nintendo wants to repeat its Switch success . And if you're worried about your backlog, don't fret: Nintendo Switch 2 leaks reveal that it's backward-compatible with the Switch .