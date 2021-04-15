Learn Android development and more with up to 98% off these training bundles

Whether you are thinking about starting a new career or you just want to try some weekend projects, learning new skills is a smart move. You can find top-rated training on Android development, data, and more at the XDA Developers Depot — now with up to 98% off the regular price.

1) The Complete Android Marshmallow Development Course

This 15-hour course shows you how to build Android apps that will work on any modern device. Along the way, you discover how to work with key tools and stick to the Material Design principles. You also get to build five project apps for both phones and wearables.

2) Kotlin for Android: Beginner to Advanced

While Java is still used, Kotlin is the exciting new language used for Android development. This course helps you master the language, with 22.5 hours of video tutorials. You get a complete walkthrough from writing your first code to submitting apps to the Play Store.

3) The Complete 2021 Microsoft Azure Certification Prep Bundle

Azure is one of the fastest growing cloud computing platforms, and this bundle helps you become a certified expert. You get 10 full-length courses in total, covering cloud apps, machine learning, big data, and more. Half of the courses work toward official Microsoft certifications.

4) The 2021 Android Development eBook & Video Course Super Bundle

Combining 46 hours of video tutorials and six ebooks, this 2021 bundle takes you to the cutting edge of Android development. The training covers Java, Firebase, Spring, and other key tools, helping you build apps and games. You learn from instructors like Brandan Jones, an Adjunct Assistant Professor for the University of Cincinnati.

5) The Complete Android 11 Developer Bundle

If you want to focus on video training, this Android 11 bundle offers 38 hours of content on Kotlin, Java, Firebase, networking, design, and more. Each course starts with the basics, helping you improve even if you have zero development experience.

6) The 2021 Premium Python Certification Bootcamp Bundle

From machine learning to ethical hacking, this bundle helps you master Python programming and all the things this language can do. Through 13 courses and 41 hours of content, you go from writing your first lines of code to crafting AI software and web automations.

7) The All-In-One Microsoft Excel Certification Training Bundle

Data skills are massively in demand right now, and this 10-course bundle helps you become an expert in Excel. You get 50 hours of video tutorials, showing you how to use functions, formulas, macros, pivot tables, and much more. The bundle also covers data science, analysis, and more.

8) Quantitative Approach for Crypto Trading for Intermediate to Advanced Learners Bundle

Speaking of data — this bundle shows you how to make a profit by creating number-crunching algorithms. Through 10.5 hours of training, learn how to harness machine learning via Python and make profits on cryptocurrency via statistical arbitrage. The courses have an average rating of 4.1 stars.

9) The Complete 2021 Superstar Freelancer Bundle

Want to break free from your job? This bundle of 13 courses helps you build a freelance career, from bookkeeping to digital marketing. There are several more business ideas in the bundle, along with advice on finding clients, managing your money, and staying productive at home.

