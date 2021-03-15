Learn how to streamline your app development with this $20 Jetpack training

As any experienced developer will tell you, libraries can be really useful for developing apps. Jetpack is an entire suite of libraries, designed to make life easier for app makers. The Android Jetpack Master Class in Java shows you how to use these tools with 11 hours of hands-on video training. Right now, you can get the course for just $19.99 over at the XDA Developers Depot.

For anyone with the ambition to work in app development, learning about Jetpack is a must. These libraries contain many useful Android components, which can be used as pre-made building blocks for any project.

Created by experienced instructor, Catalin Stefan, this beginner-friendly course provides a complete guide to Jetpack. Stefan has 10 years of experience as a software developer, and this course is rated at 4.4 out of 5 stars by students.

Through 70 video tutorials, you will discover how to utilize Jetpack in partnership with Java code.

The lessons start with the fundamentals, explaining what Jetpack is about. You also learn how to install the libraries on PC and Mac, or run the code on your phone. You then learn how to put Jetpack tools into action. The course gets you working on practical projects, meaning you gain practical experience. Along the way, you learn about everything from navigation to data binding. The training even looks at AndroidX.

