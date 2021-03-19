Learn to build your own Twitter clone with this $20 Android development course

As a novice trying to gain a new skill, learning from the best is a good way to start your education. The same very much applies to app development. Build a Twitter-Like App for Android helps you follow this learning path, with 11 hours of tutorials showing you how to clone the popular social app. You can pick up the course today for just $19.99 over at the XDA Developers Depot.

If you’re going to pick any app to clone for learning purposes, Twitter is an excellent choice. It combines slick design, live data, social features, and more.

With 70 video tutorials from a top-rated instructor, this course guides you through the entire process. The lessons look at the source code in detail, helping you understand the meaning and functionality behind every line.

Along the way, you learn how to work with popular tools such as Firebase. You also discover how to replicate features such as hashtags, likes, retweets, following, and much more.

The course is rated at 4.4 out of 5 stars by former students, and your teacher is the highly-respected software developer, Catalin Stefan. With 10 years of experience as a professional coder, Stefan really knows what he’s talking about.

Taking this course is a great way to try app development, and you can claim a certificate of completion to prove your new knowledge.

The training is worth $200, but you can order today for just $19.99 to get lifetime access.

