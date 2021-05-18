LeEco smartphones could be making a comeback this year

LeEco smartphones disappeared from the market as suddenly as they first appeared. They first enjoyed press attention in early 2016 when Qualcomm announced at CES 2016 that the company, then going by the name of LeTV, would have the honor of being the first OEM to launch a phone powered by the then-just-released Snapdragon 820 SoC, the LeTV Le 1s. They were mostly known as a smartphone maker in the global tech space, but they also developed several other tech-related, and even non-tech, ventures through their almost 10 years of story. At one point, LeEco was involved in TVs, electric cars, bikes, and even wineries and real estate.

Trying to do everything at once, however, led them into a serious cash crunch of which they haven’t really recovered just yet, and as a result, they left the smartphone market sometime in 2017. They’ve been active lately, however: last year, they launched the LeTV Zero65 Pro ultra-slim TV in their home market of China. According to recent reports (via: MySmartPrice), LeEco could be planning a re-entry into the Android world with the “LeTV Super Phone”.

So yes, LeTV phones are right around the corner.#LeTV pic.twitter.com/wFZMnDcBxF — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) May 18, 2021

LeEco just held the “LeTV Smart Ecological Conference” in China, where they also teased a new smartphone they’re making. It wasn’t announced outright, at least not right now, but its launch is seemingly imminent and it’ll feature a bezel-less design much like other 2021 smartphones. One notable aspect we’re also seeing is that it’s apparently going to have a curved display like what we used to see from OEMs like Samsung or Huawei.

Unfortunately, as of this moment, we don’t know the specifications of this device or any other details about it. Presumably, however, whatever phone launches now will probably only launch in China, just like their TV last year. While the LeEco we used to know was ambitious in its expansion plans, they now probably want to play it safe—at least for now, that is.