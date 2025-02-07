One of the longest-running series in gaming history, The Legend of Zelda is a story of heroic adventures, overwhelming odds, and gameplay refinement that finds new ways to reinvent itself with each iteration. With more than 40 games under the Zelda umbrella, we took a look at the main games in the series and have narrowed down the best of the best.

When it comes to ranking all the main games, even the worst of them is still pretty darn good, which makes this task even harder. The top ten games are borderline masterpieces and can almost be put in any order, while the rest are separated from those only by minor criticisms.

We did choose to pair Oracle of Seasons and Oracle of Ages since they were released simultaneously.

19 Zelda 2: The Adventure of Link

An attempt at something new