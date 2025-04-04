The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom throws Link into the wilds of Hyrule once again with tons of things to see and do. Journeying across the land will have you encountering all kinds of enemies and puzzles, which you will be able to overcome in a variety of ways. The added abilities with Link's new arm in this game also gives you a breath of new freedom. With that freedom, there will be plenty of secrets that you never come across on your own. Here are some Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom secrets you might not know about.

10 Feed Dogs At Stables To Find A Treasure Chest

Horse stables are a great area to rest up and lick your wounds if you have recently had a big battle. One of the friendly faces you will find in this area is a friendly dog that will come walk up to you. Unfortunately, you won’t be able to pet them, but if you have some extra food on you, drop it in front of the dog. After they eat enough, they will begin walking off. Follow them, and they will lead you to a treasure chest with some nice goodies inside.

9 Rubies Increase Body Heat, Sapphires Cool Link When Fused To Shields Or Weapons

With all the challenges you will encounter in Tears of the Kingdom, one of the most consistent problems you will encounter is maintaining Link’s temperature at a healthy level. Of course, there are clothes and foods that will help you overcome the more chilly and warmer climates, but if you don’t have enough, you can also fuse rubies or sapphires into a shield or melee weapon to overcome the heat or cold. If you put them on a weapon, you will also get the benefit of firing fireballs or ice shards when you swing that weapon.

8 Link Hums Zelda Music When Cooking

Setting yourself up with good meals and elixirs is a great way to ensure Link makes it through a tough battle. When you throw a bunch of ingredients into a cooking skillet, you will hear the great jingle associated with it. However, if you pay close attention, you might notice that Link is actually humming some classic Zelda songs while waiting for the meal to complete.

Songs you can hear Link hum

Ballad of the Goddess

Ballad of the Windfish

Champion’s Ballad

Epona’s Song

Hyrule Field

Kass’ Theme

Legend of Zelda Theme

Lost Woods

Midna’s Lament

Zelda’s Lullaby

7 Fuse Frozen Meat to Shields for Good Shield Surfing

Everyone loves shield surfing. It’s a great way to get around quickly, but it does do a number to the durability of the shields you pick up. Luckily, with the fuse ability, you can find all sorts of items to help you travel better over various areas. It might be surprising, but actually, one of the best items for shield surfing is frozen meat. Use an ice item on a piece of meat to freeze it, attach it to a shield, and you will have one of the few items in the game that can slide in just about any environment.

Other good items for shield surfing

Sled

Minecart

Cart

Homing cart

6 Shoot Muddle Bud onto Battle Talus to Make it Launch its Companions into the Sky

A battle talus can be tough to deal with if you don’t have great weapons on you. The fort built on top of them filled with enemies can also be a lot to deal with for newer players. If you want a really easy way to get rid of that extra baggage, shoot an arrow attached with a muddle bud at them. The disorientation effect the item has on the battle talus will make it fling all of its companions high into the air and likely defeat them without you needing to waste any more items.