Lenovo Legion Go $552 $700 Save $148 The Lenovo Legion Go might be one of the most interesting gaming handhelds yet, boasting a giant 8.8-inch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. It also has detachable controllers, including one that has a trackpad that you can use as a mouse. $552 at Amazon

The Lenovo Legion Go is one of our favorite PC gaming handhelds of 2024. Not only does it have a large and impressive display, but it also offers switch-like controllers that can be detached from the main body. Perhaps one of the biggest draws of this device when compared to the Steam Deck is that it natively runs Windows, which means you'll have easy access to games all across the internet.

Related Lenovo Legion Go review The Lenovo Legion Go should be one of the best gaming handhelds, but it's just nowhere near it.

Of course, there is a drawback to owning the Legion Go and that's its pretty hefty price tag that starts at $700. Well, if the price has kept you away, and you've been saving up hoping for a good deal, now's going to be the time to shop, as this amazing discount from Amazon knocks nearly $150 off the original price, dropping it down to its lowest price to date.

What's great about the Lenovo Legion Go?

Close

The Lenovo Legion Go is one of the more interesting PC gaming handhelds on the market. Not only does it offer lots of power thanks to its AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor that's paired with 16GB RAM. In addition, it offers one of the largest screens you'll find on a handheld console, coming in at 8.8 inches with a 144Hz refresh rate and 500 nits of brightness.

It also has tons of storage thanks to its 512GB SSD, which can be expanded using a microSD card, and offers controllers that can be removed from the main unit just like a Nintendo Switch. Fast charging ensures that you can go from zero to 70% in just 30 minutes, and you'll also get plenty of playtime thanks to the 49.2Whr battery.

Sounds also pretty good here as well, thanks to the dual 2W speaker setup. Overall, this is just one of those devices that you really can't live without once you have one. Being able to play PC games on the go is a fantastic way to explore some new titles and even catch up on some older ones. And its recent price drop that knocks nearly $150 off makes it an even more compelling option.