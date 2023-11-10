Source: Lenovo Lenovo Legion Slim 5 14 (Gen 8) $1200 $1480 Save $280 This laptop offers an impressive 2K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, an excellent design made for mobility, and comes powered by AMD's Ryzen 7 processor and Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card. Right now, you can score a fantastic deal on this gaming laptop that drops it down to its lowest price ever. $1200 at Best Buy

Lenovo makes some of the best gaming laptops, and this Legion Slim 5 is a great option thanks to its 14-inch 2.8K OLED display, powerful AMD Ryzen processor, and newly discounted price that brings it down to its lowest yet, coming in at just $1200 for a limited time.

While this price isn't cheap by any means, you're getting a lot of laptop here, with great hardware that provides a lot of value. So if you've been on the hunt for a laptop that can really do it all, but won't break the bank, the Legion Slim 5 is going to be an excellent choice.

What's great about the Legion Slim 5?

There's a lot to love about this laptop, but perhaps what's going to really jump out at you is the screen. The 2.8K OLED display looks fantastic with vivid colors and black levels that go unmatched. On top of that, you're getting a 120Hz refresh rate, and support for VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 and Dolby Vision.

You're also going to get great performance from the Ryzen 7 7840HS CPU, and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 is going to be just enough to run all your favorite modern games. Furthermore, the laptop delivers all-day battery, and you get an external chassis made from aluminum that not only does wonders to dissipate the heat generated by the laptop, but also looks good and is durable too.

Overall, you can't go wrong with this model, especially at its current price. Of course, if you're not looking to spend a lot of money, you can also take a look at some of our favorite affordable gaming laptops to see if anything catches your eye. However, this Lenovo deal really does provide the most bang for the buck, delivering a fantastic laptop at a fair price.