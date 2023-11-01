Source: Lenovo Lenovo Legion Tower 5i (Gen 8) $800 $1250 Save $450 A proper pre-built gaming PC with an Intel Core i5-13400F processor, 16GB RAM, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, and 512GB of internal SSD storage. While this desktop normally retails for $1250, it's now on sale for $450 less, dropping it down to just $800 for a limted time. $800 at Best Buy

Gaming PCs can be quite expensive. That's why this Lenovo Legion Tower 5i gaming desktop is an absolute steal at just $800. The PC offers great specifications like a powerful Intel i5 processor, plenty of memory, and a pretty good graphics card with the GeForce RTX 3060.

So if you've been looking for a pre-built gaming PC and want something that's not going to break the bank, this is the PC for you. Just be sure to grab it while it's still on sale, so you can save $450.

What's great about the Lenovo Legion Tower 5i gaming desktop?

You're getting an Intel Core i5-13400F processor that's paired with 16GB RAM and 512GB of internal SSD storage. In addition, this PC comes with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card that's going to provide enough power to play most games, but most importantly, since this is a desktop PC, you're going to have room for expansion in case you want to upgrade at a later date.

As far as connectivity goes, the PC has USB-C, USB-A, and Wi-Fi 6. The Legion Tower 5i looks good and also has some pops of color thanks to its RGB flair inside and outside the case. Overall, this is a pretty good gaming PC that can play most modern titles and comes in at a fair price. While there are better PCs, you're also going to be paying quite a bit more and at $450 off, this desktop is an absolute steal.