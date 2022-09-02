Leica expands its product line to include the Cine 1

Leica is a brand known for high-end cameras. The brand has been around for ages and the consensus for some is that Leica makes cameras with exquisite designs and impressive build quality, and it still takes excellent photos. So what happens when a brand like that branches out? Well, Leica did just that, announcing its first-ever home cinema product, the Leica Cine 1.

Perhaps the first thing that draws your attention to the Cine 1 is its design. The aluminum case looks modern, exuding a refined look and offering just a hint of elegance. The perforations around the case aren’t just for looks and actually aid in delivering clear and crisp audio. To add a bit of sophistication, the device has an automatic dust cover for the lens, which keeps the lens clean but is also so that the projector can provide the best image quality possible. Although it looks pretty good, what about the technology being the Cine 1?

The Cine 1 is an ultra-short projector that is paired with a Leica Summicron lens. The unit utilizes a triple RGB laser setup common on ultra-short throws, giving the projector a wider color gamut thanks to discrete red, blue, and green lasers. The Leica will provide crisp 4K visuals using significantly less power than most OLED TVs. The projector has an expected lifetime of over 25,000 hours. Just for reference, if you had this projector on for eight hours a day, every day, it could last a little over eight and a half years. As mentioned before, the projector does have built-in sound, produced by Dolby Atmos speakers.

In addition to the usual inputs like HDMI and USB, Leica includes a TV tuner and a CI slot that can be used for paid TV service. The projector will also have its own software, allowing a connection to popular video streaming services. The Leica Cine 1 will be available globally starting in the second quarter of 2023. Leica has not officially announced a price, but there will be two models when released, an 80-inch and 100-inch model.

