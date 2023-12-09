Keychron is known for high-quality keyboards that just work. They’re some of the easiest on the market to use, especially for beginners who want to get into the custom keyboard world. While it has several options for different users, the distinctions tend to come down to form factor and wireless capabilities. Sure, the brand makes great all-around keyboards, but besides design differences, the options tend to be very similar and not specialized.

That’s where Lemokey, Keychron’s premium gaming brand, comes in. The effort was announced back in August alongside the Kickstarter campaign for its first product, the Lemokey L3. Unlike its Keychron keyboards, the Lemokey L3 TKL has features specifically for video game enthusiasts, the highlight of which is a macro key row on the left that’s easy to program and leaves you more room on the right for your mouse hand. Otherwise, it includes a lot of features you’ll commonly find in other Keychron devices, like Bluetooth, hot-swappable switch sockets, customizable RGB lighting, QMK/VIA compatibility for remapping keys, and, most importantly, it works well out of the box. It’s a great option for those who want a unique keyboard great for playing video games and typing, but, unfortunately, it’s missing a couple of features that keep it from being a top gaming keyboard.

About this review: Keychron provided a Lemokey L3 for the purposes of this review, and it had no input into its contents.

Lemokey L3 Great all-around keyboard Not necessarily the best for gaming, though 7.5 / 10 The Lemokey L3 is Keychron's first dedicated gaming keyboard, with fast switches, macro keys, and some nice, if too subtle, RGB. It's priced at over $200, which is quite expensive for a board without some of the more advanced gaming keyboard features, but, like other Keychron keyboards, it's a good all-around option if you need something for playing games and work. Form factor Tenkeyless (TKL) Switch options Gateron Jupiter red (linear), brown (tactile), and blue (clicky) Colorways Carbon Black, Navy Blue, Space Silver Backlight Yes, RGB Construction 6063 aluminum Dampening Double-gasket mount design, sound absorbing foam and case foam Keycaps Cherry double-shot PBT keycaps (no shine through) Supported operating systems Windows, Mac, Linux Hot-swappable Yes; compatible with three and five-pin MX mechanical switches Battery capacity 4,000mAh Connectivity USB-C wired, Bluetooth, 2.4GHz wireless Typing angle 5 degrees Software customizability QMK/VIA Dimensions 15.78x5.39x1.17 inches (401x137x29.84mm) Weight 4.36 pounds (1,976g) Number of Keys 91 Num Pad No Polling rate 1,000Hz (wireless); 90Hz (Bluetooth) Pros Smooth typing experience out of the box

Heavy, durable aluminum design

Very useful macro keys and knob Cons RGB is a bit too subtle with the included keycaps

Lacks some customization options, like the ability to make multiple profiles

Expensive for the features you get $214 at Keychron

Pricing and availability

The Lemokey L3 was announced back in August via a Kickstarter and is now officially for sale via the Lemokey and Keychron websites for $214. It comes in three colors – Carbon Black, Navy Blue, and Space Silver – and you can choose between Gateron Jupiter Red, Jupiter Brown, and Jupiter Banana switches. You can buy it fully assembled, but there’s also a bare-bones kit for sale that doesn’t come with keycaps or switches and costs $194. There’s even a basic version with an ISO layout, also for $194.

What’s in the box

You always get a little more from Keychron in the box, and that’s no different here. Besides the keyboard and the braided USB-C cable, you’ll get a Type-C to Type-A adapter, a keycap/switch puller combo, a tiny screwdriver, and two hex keys in different sizes. You also, of course, get the 2.4GHz receiver to connect wireless, although, unfortunately, there isn’t any housing on the keyboard itself to store it.

To add to the Lemokey L3’s customizable nature, you’ll also get six extra gaskets, extra feet, and some screws. The most fun part of the package, though, is the additional keys. There are the macOS/Windows-specific keys, but there are also fun gaming keys with controller symbols on them: square, triangle, X, and circle. I don’t play video games in a way where I would need them, but they’re a nice inclusion.

Design

One hefty chunk of metal

Close

When I received the Lemokey L3 in the mail, I was first taken aback by the sheer size of the box. So it was no surprise that opening it up, I was faced with a long and heavy tenkeyless (TKL) keyboard. It’s definitely longer than other TKLs, measuring almost 16 inches long, and it weighs around 4.36 pounds. This is not the kind of keyboard you can take with you (it probably weighs more than your laptop), but its weight, along with the rubber feet on the bottom, means it won’t slide around on your desk. If you want to go for a TKL because they tend to be more compact, the Lemokey L3, which is about as long as a full-sized keyboard, isn’t for you.

However, there is a reason for this length overkill. Since this is a TKL, you get all the expected keys (basically everything but the numpad), but there’s an extra panel on the left that features four macro keys and a knob, all of which are programmable. Using a knob on the left instead of the right, where it usually is on keyboards like the Keychron Q1 Pro, took some getting used to. Even after a couple of weeks, I still would accidentally hit it with my pinky instead of the Esc key. However, I get why Keychron made this decision since you can use it, along with your macros, with your left hand easily. Just jump from the WASD keys, quickly tap a macro, and move on.

Another component that separates the Lemokey L3 from its brethren is a three-light array under the nav section and above the arrow keys. These notify you when certain features are turned on. The first light tells you when the keyboard is charging (red when charging and green when done); the second shows when Bluetooth and Wi-Fi are on; and the final is the Caps Lock-on indicator. They can be helpful at a glance, but because they’re on the far right of the keyboard, they’re a bit out of sight to be completely useful, especially in the case of the Caps Lock.

Otherwise, the Lemokey L3 features much of what makes Keychron keyboards feel so premium. It has a CNC aluminum frame that’s heavy and feels cool to the touch. Unlike other keyboards, which might use an aluminum alloy but put plastic on the bottom, the Lemokey L3’s whole body is made from metal. I doubt you’ll be doing a lot of physical tasks with this keyboard, but it definitely feels like it can take a beating. The frame's industrial nature continues on the bottom, where Keychron opted not to include any fancy lettering or branding. You’ll just see three large Xs taking up the space (the same ones you’ll find on the four macro keys), along with some of the screws.

The Lemokey L3 features much of what makes Keychron keyboards feel so premium.

Like other brand options, the Lemokey L3 also features a double-gasket structure, which means the plate is sort of suspended between the top and bottom with poron pieces. This increases the flex when you type and can improve the sound. There definitely is some flexibility here if you push down really hard on the middle of the board, but you don’t feel much of a bounce when you’re typing normally. As I’ll get into later, it does manage to soften the way the keypresses sound, so while the impact is more subtle here than on other keyboards, the iconic Keychron gasket mount design is once again a success.

However, where the keyboard doesn’t exactly succeed is in its ergonomics. It sits at a non-adjustable, almost completely flat angle. Keychron didn’t list the angle, but other places noted that it’s around 5 degrees, which is far too low. I prefer my keyboards to sit a little higher; it’s way more comfortable, and it aligns with what a lot of people are used to. It also makes it so I don’t have to use a wrist rest. The Lemokey L3 has sharp edges, so using a wrist rest is almost mandatory here unless you don’t mind hovering a lot. That said, it does come with Cherry-profile keycaps, which are shorter than other options and don’t force you to move your fingers as much when typing. Still, if you’re spending hours at your computer, you’ll want a keyboard that doesn’t force you to adjust your hands constantly, and you can get that feature for $100 less.

The only thing really missing from the build here compared to other Keychron options is a physical switch if you want to move between Windows and Mac. Otherwise, the Lemokey L3 is a Keychron keyboard through and through, with 21 RGB effects that diffuse wonderfully around the keys. However, there isn’t anything transparent about the keys, so it’s mostly just a nice thing to have around your keypresses.

Software and features

Something's missing

The Lemokey L3 has three connectivity options: USB-C wired, 2.4GHz wireless, and Bluetooth, all of which work up to expectations. The inclusion of wireless is especially great since you can’t get it on other recent Keychron keyboards. A lot of them also have metal builds, and a lack of wireless keeps costs down, so it makes sense, but it’s not helpful if you want a cable-free desk setup or need to save ports.

It’s durable, sounds great to use, works wirelessly or wired, and has just enough features for people who need a little of everything.

If you prefer to play wirelessly, the Lemokey L3 touts a 1,000Hz polling rate, which is great for gaming. It’s not adjustable, like on a Razer keyboard, but it’s unlikely you’ll need anything higher anyway. While Bluetooth only clocks in with a 90Hz polling rate, it’s not like you’ll be stuck if you want to play wirelessly. While there is a bit of lag while you’re in Bluetooth mode, it’s great to use if you want to connect to up to three devices at once. Whichever wireless option you choose, you can keep the keyboard off the charging cable for a while, thanks to the 4,000mAh battery. I only had to plug it in around once a week and even then I did that because I chose to, not because I ever got a low battery notification. Keychron promises around 100 hours with the RGB on, and that seems right to me.

Source: Keychron

Like Keychron’s other offerings, the Lemokey L3 uses QMK/VIA software, which is open-source and easily allows you to connect any compatible keyboard. I’m a big fan of VIA since it’s easy to figure out after a small learning curve and allows you to program your keys to do just about anything, although QMK is a bit more complicated to use. What’s even more complicated is that at the time of writing, the keyboard won’t be automatically detected in the software. You have to go to the Keychron website, head to the product page, and download the JSON file first. It’s still not the most technical setup, but it’s annoying.

There aren’t any granular per-key RGB controls, but that’s a niche feature anyway. What’s more of an issue is that QMK/VIA doesn’t allow you to save multiple profiles or layouts. That’s a fairly standard feature if you use dedicated software like Razer Synapse and could be an issue for those who play multiple competitive games or want to assign multiple tasks to one macro.

Typing experience

Super smooth

If you watch a lot of keyboard videos on YouTube, you might’ve heard the term “thock,” which indicates the deep, yet smooth sound enthusiasts aspire to get from their keyboards. There are a lot of different sound profiles, though, and the Lemokey L3 proves that not all keyboards have to reach ultimate thock. You could describe it as producing a clacky or poppy sound, which isn’t for everybody as it’s definitely more high-pitched. However, the Lemokey L3 sounds smooth and what I could only call “creamy,” so the lack of thock doesn’t really matter here. I felt no need to open up the board and attempt to modify the sound, either, as everything feels consistent, even with big keys like the space bar, where you can get a lot of rattling with less-than-ideal stabilizers. It's one of the easiest keyboards I've typed on.

Beyond the clacking, the Lemokey L3 is relatively quiet compared to other gaming keyboards from the likes of Razer or Corsair. It’s partly thanks to the Gateron Jupiter switches, which seem to be exclusive to Lemokey (although it looks like you can buy them on Gateron’s website). My review unit came with the red switches, which don’t have the lightest actuation. This might be a problem if you prefer the lightest switches possible for fast gaming reaction times, but they’re a joy to type on. I never felt like I was making a ton of typos or felt my fingers cramping.

Source: Keychron

There are also gaskets and two layers of foam inside, which work to dampen the sound and any possible ping. All of this together creates a unique sound profile among gaming keyboards that’s more in line with what you’d get with a custom, which feels on point for a gaming brand made by a custom keyboard company. It’s also great for intense, competitive shooters where you’re clicking buttons quickly and chaotically. And it works well in an office setting where you don’t want to bother your colleagues with your incessant (and maybe heavy) typing.

But remember, the keyboard is hot-swappable and compatible with three and five-pin switches, and you can replace the keycaps. So you can always tweak the sound if you wish.

Should you buy the Lemokey L3?

You should buy the Lemokey L3 if:

You’re a fan of custom keyboards and want something tailored toward playing games

You don’t mind a TKL keyboard at a full-sized length

You want macros and a knob.

You shouldn’t buy the Lemokey L3 if:

You need adjustable feet to fix your typing angle

You need to save multiple profiles or want per-key RGB controls

You’re on a budget

Frankly, if you want hyper-specific gaming features, like the ability to save profiles for multiple games to your computer, you won’t find them on the Lemokey L3. And for $200, you can get gaming keyboards with those features that are smaller, durable, and might even come with extras.

Keychron is marketing the Lemokey L3 for playing video games, and it definitely works for that, but it’s better suited as an all-around keyboard for people who want macros. I watch a lot of videos while I work, and I programmed them for media controls, for example. Plus, because it’s smooth and relatively quiet out of the box, you can use it in the office or among other people without bothering them too much. And for that, the Lemokey L3 is an excellent premium option. It’s durable, sounds great to use, works wirelessly or wired, and has just enough features for people who need a little of everything. I just wouldn’t say it’s a great gaming keyboard.