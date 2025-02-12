I'm not sure I've ever picked up a new keyboard and had the first thought that popped into my head was, "Wow, this thing could kill somebody." Well, that's exactly what went through my mind when I first unboxed the 4 lb, aluminum-bodied, sharp-edged Lemokey L5 HE 8K, the latest Lemokey keyboard from Keychron.

This latest model launches on Kickstarter on February 10. Still, I've had the chance to spend some time with this behemoth over the past few weeks, and aside from being fairly sure that I could slice through a pineapple or open a coconut with this thing, there's a lot more to talk about in Lemokeys newest magnetic keyboard.

Lemokey L5 HE 8K 8 / 10 The Lemokey L5 HE 8K is a robust, hall-effect magnetic keyboard that boasts an 8K polling rate, programmable RGB, and customizable actuation points for a gaming or working audience. Pros & Cons Absurdly sturdy construction

Replaceable keycaps

Customizable actuation points

8K polling rate Web-only controller

No media controls

No USB-passthrough, media controls, or wireless

Limited RGB settings $200 at Kickstarter

About this review: Keychron sent me the Lemokey L5 HE 8K for the purposes of this review. The company had no input into its contents.

Pricing, availability, and specs

The availability of the Lemokey L5 HE 8K is currently restricted to the Kickstarter campaign for the model. It's unclear at this point why Keychron has chosen to run a Kickstarter instead of just releasing the product, but that will be the keyboard's only initial point of sale. It will retail for a starting price of $200, with more expensive packages including additional accessories like a palm rest and carrying case.

Specifications Wireless No Backlight North-facing with 22 types of RGB backlight options Media Controls None Num Pad No (75% Layout) Switch Type Hall Effect Magnetic Switches Replaceable keycaps Yes Wired operation Yes USB-C Dimensions 12.95 inches by 5.91 inches. Material CNC-machined aluminum, aluminum plate Keycaps Cherry Profile Double-shot PBT Polling rate 8K Color Cyber (Black and Green), Dark Master (Black and Red), Dawn Master (White and Brown) Price $200 Compatibility Windows (Mac layout selectable via launcher) Programmable Keys Yes (via Lemokey Launcher for key remapping and macros) Actuation range 0.01mm to 3.35mm Expand

The L5 HE 8K features an 8K polling rate, Hall Effect magnetic switches, and customizable actuation down to 0.01mm. It's made out of a full-metal CNC-machined aluminum body and plate and sits at a somewhat raised angle, as the body does not feature adjustable feet. At the top of the keyboard is a slider for users to choose between 1,000Hz, 2,000Hz, and 8,000Hz polling rates. The keyboard ships with Cherry Profile double-shot PBT keycaps, which are interchangeable with others sold by Keychron. The keyboard is controlled via a web-based launcher.

What's good about the Lemokey L5 HE 8K

Outstanding build quality