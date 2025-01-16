Keychron and its gaming division Lemokey are no strangers to making fantastic mechanical keyboards , many of which have become some of my favorite keyboards ever. At CES 2025, the company unleashed a suite of new keyboards including the new Lemokey P1 HE, an updated version of the P1 Pro I reviewed last year, now using hall effect switches.

Simply put, this may have become my new favorite keyboard. It sticks very close to the Keychron Q1 HE overall, which was already amazing, but the improved aesthetics (in my opinion) make this a more attractive option.

About this review: Keychron sent us the Lemokey P1 HE for this review. The company had no input in its contents.

Premium, yet fun Lemokey P1 HE Fantastic build quality paired with RGB 9 / 10 The Lemokey P1 HE is a fantastic gaming keyboard with hall effect switches. It's comfortable and quiet to type on and it feels incredibly premium, with a visual experience enhanced byu the shine-through RGB keycaps. Some limited customization options hold it back from true perfection, but for this price, it's hard to imagine doing much better. Pros Quiet and comfortable typing experience

Fully customizable actuation and features thanks to hall effect sensors

Shine-through keycaps and RGB make this one of the flashier Keychron models Cons Spacebar is still a little louder than I would like

No Mac keycaps included $169 at Lemokey

Pricing and availability

Keychron officially announced the Lemokey P1 HE at CES 2025, and the keyboard became available to buy immediately on the company's website. Keychron products usually end up on Amazon at some point, but that doesn't seem to be the case just yet with this one.

Pricing for the Lemokey P1 HE comes in at $169, regardless of the configuration you choose. It's available in either white or black with shinet-hrough keycaps, and there will be a black version with green highlights but without the shinethrough keycaps.

Specifications Wireless Yes (2.4GHz or Bluetooth) Backlight Yes, per-key RGB Media Controls Volume knob Battery 4,000mAh Num Pad No Switch Type Hall effect Replaceable keycaps Yes Replaceable switches Yes (only compatible with Gateron hall effect switches) Number of Keys 81 Wired operation Yes Dimensions 12.68x5.51x0,76-1.24 inches (322x140x19.2-31.5mm) (without keycaps) Material Metal frame, aluminum plate Multi-device pairing Yes (3x Bluetooth + 1x 2.4GHz) Charging USB-C (cable included) Keycaps Cherry profile, double-shot PBT Internal Sound Dampening Yes (multiple pieces) Wrist rest No USB Passthrough No Polling rate 1,000Hz (Wired or 2.4GHz)/125Hz (Bluetooth) Color White (shinethrough)/Black (shinethrough/Black (no shine-through) Features Lemokey Launcher support, QMK/VIA support Price $169 Compatibility Windows/macOS/Linux (mcOS keycaps not included) Programmable Keys Yes, using Lemokey Launcher Actuation range 0.2-3.8mm Expand

What I like

One the best typing experiences I've had

Close

Keychron already has what I'd consider my favorite keyboard so far with the Q1 HE, which has been my main driver ever since I reviewed it. Other keyboards have been good, but not quitre on the same level. The Lemokey P1 HE is the closest I've seen a keyboard come to that same level, and in fact, I'd say it's nearly indistinguishable, though it is slightly louder. The keyboard employs plenty of sound-absorbing materials and a premium, all-metal design to provide a typing experience that feels just about perfect. It's about as quiet as I could hope for, aside from the space bar still being a bit louder than the smaller keys.