Keychron and its gaming division Lemokey are no strangers to making fantastic mechanical keyboards , many of which have become some of my favorite keyboards ever. At CES 2025, the company unleashed a suite of new keyboards including the new Lemokey P1 HE, an updated version of the P1 Pro I reviewed last year, now using hall effect switches.
Simply put, this may have become my new favorite keyboard. It sticks very close to the Keychron Q1 HE overall, which was already amazing, but the improved aesthetics (in my opinion) make this a more attractive option.
About this review: Keychron sent us the Lemokey P1 HE for this review. The company had no input in its contents.
Pricing and availability
Keychron officially announced the Lemokey P1 HE at CES 2025, and the keyboard became available to buy immediately on the company's website. Keychron products usually end up on Amazon at some point, but that doesn't seem to be the case just yet with this one.
Pricing for the Lemokey P1 HE comes in at $169, regardless of the configuration you choose. It's available in either white or black with shinet-hrough keycaps, and there will be a black version with green highlights but without the shinethrough keycaps.
Specifications
- Wireless
- Yes (2.4GHz or Bluetooth)
- Backlight
- Yes, per-key RGB
- Media Controls
- Volume knob
- Battery
- 4,000mAh
- Num Pad
- No
- Switch Type
- Hall effect
- Replaceable keycaps
- Yes
- Replaceable switches
- Yes (only compatible with Gateron hall effect switches)
- Number of Keys
- 81
- Wired operation
- Yes
- Dimensions
- 12.68x5.51x0,76-1.24 inches (322x140x19.2-31.5mm) (without keycaps)
- Material
- Metal frame, aluminum plate
- Multi-device pairing
- Yes (3x Bluetooth + 1x 2.4GHz)
- Charging
- USB-C (cable included)
- Keycaps
- Cherry profile, double-shot PBT
- Internal Sound Dampening
- Yes (multiple pieces)
- Wrist rest
- No
- USB Passthrough
- No
- Polling rate
- 1,000Hz (Wired or 2.4GHz)/125Hz (Bluetooth)
- Color
- White (shinethrough)/Black (shinethrough/Black (no shine-through)
- Features
- Lemokey Launcher support, QMK/VIA support
- Price
- $169
- Compatibility
- Windows/macOS/Linux (mcOS keycaps not included)
- Programmable Keys
- Yes, using Lemokey Launcher
- Actuation range
- 0.2-3.8mm
What I like
One the best typing experiences I've had
Keychron already has what I'd consider my favorite keyboard so far with the Q1 HE, which has been my main driver ever since I reviewed it. Other keyboards have been good, but not quitre on the same level. The Lemokey P1 HE is the closest I've seen a keyboard come to that same level, and in fact, I'd say it's nearly indistinguishable, though it is slightly louder. The keyboard employs plenty of sound-absorbing materials and a premium, all-metal design to provide a typing experience that feels just about perfect. It's about as quiet as I could hope for, aside from the space bar still being a bit louder than the smaller keys.