If you're a keyboard enthusiast, you already know Keychron makes some of the best mechanical keyboards in the business. As such, I was very excited to check out the Lemokey P1 Pro, the company's latest gaming keyboard launched under the Lemokey brand.

This model is far cheaper than others I've tested, but using it, you really wouldn't be able to tell. This sits up there with some of the best keyboards I've tried, with an excellent typing experience and build quality I would have expected from something much more expensive. At just under $130, this one is an easy recommendation for those wanting a premium keyboard without paying premium money.

About this review: Keychron sent us the Lemokey P1 Pro for the purposes of this review. The company had no input in its contents.

Lemokey P1 Pro Surprisingly great Premium typing at a mid-range price 9 / 10 With an excellent typing feel and build quality, the Lemokey p1 Pro punches well above its weight thanks tot he metal chassis and great sound dampening. It's highly customizable, too, with a barebones version available and support for VIA customization in addition to lemokey's own app. Pros Comfortable and decently quiet typing

Premium build quality with all-metal frame

RGB lighting is pretty nice Cons There are quieter options out there (if you pay more) $129 at Lemokey

Pricing and availability

Keychron introduced the Lemokey P1 through a Kickstarter campaign that ended on April 15th, 2024, and the keyboard has been available to pre-order on the company's website since, with shipping expected to start this month. Currently, that's the only place where you can buy it right now.

As for pricing, the Lemokey P1 Pro costs $129 for the fully assembled version, while the barebones model goes for $119. If you don't need wireless, you can get the standard Lemokey P1, which is otherwise identical and costs $20 less.

Typing experience

It's pretty great

Close

As I've already mentioned, Keychron makes some of the best mechanical keyboards out there, with an option like the Keychron Q1 HE being the peak of what the company offers. The Lemokey P1 Pro is another 75% keyboard that sits at a much lower price bracket, so I expected some noticeable downgrades.

But honestly, there isn't much here. Typing on this keyboard feels excellent, and it's still both fast and accurate (as much as my clumsy hands can be). My model came with linear red switches, which are definitely my favorite for any keyboard due to how quiet they are.

It's still both fast and accurate

Typing on this keyboard isn't quite as silent as a more premium option like the Keychron Q1 HE, though, which is where you see some compromises. While there is plenty of dampening here, the keys do resonate a bit more when they bottom out, which makes this quite a bit more audible than you might want in an office environment. Of course, this is a gaming keyboard anyway, so you probably don't need the most silent keyboard ever. Plus, this is still much nicer than something like the SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL, and I'd put it slightly above the Cherry Xtrfy K5V2, both of which are much more expensive.

Of course, you have plenty of room to make it better for your own needs, since you can replace the keycaps and switches, though making it truly quiet will require a bit more work.

Design and build quality

This costs how much?

Close

Where the Lemokey P1 Pro truly blew me away was the build quality. I'll be honest, just picking this up, it really didn't feel cheaper than the Keychron Q1 HE. It's a heavy keyboard, at over 1.6 kilograms (3.64 pounds), but that's what makes it feel so premium. The entire frame here is made of aluminum that feels incredibly sturdy, and not only does it feel great, but this also helps ensure the keyboard isn't accidentally going anywhere. Of course, the soft rubber feet are also important for that.

The entire frame here is made of aluminum that feels incredibly sturdy

The Lemokey P1 Pro also carries the volume knob that other Keychron keyboards include, and again, it feels very premium, so I don't think it will break anytime soon. It's just a premium-feeling product, even though it's priced more so in the mid-range.

Looks-wise, the Lemokey P1 Pro comes in three color options. The black model I got comes with dark grey keycaps, accented by some black keys and a couple of red ones. There's also a navy model I would have liked a bit more, with navy keys combined with black and yellow, and silver model with white keys combined with light grey and mint. All three options look great, but you can always change the keycaps if you're not a fan of these. Keychron also highlights a shiny reflective plate on the underside of the board which does look quite nice, but being that it's under the keyboard, it doesn't contribute much to the overall looks.

One thing this keyboard does better than the Keychron Q1 HE is definitely the RGB lighting. Unlike that expensive board, this one has lighting that's actually easily visible. It's bright and it has enough space to shine through, so it really livens up the keyboard a lot. This will be a particularly big deal in darker environments where visibility is a bit trickier, but I like it during the day just for that extra bit of flair. It's not quite on the level of the Cherry Ctrrfy K5V2, but that's fine by me.

Customization options

You can use the Lemokey launcher or VIA