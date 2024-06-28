Key Takeaways Lemokey X3 is a budget mechanical keyboard with a mostly plastic build and single-color backlight.

Keychron, along with its gaming-oriented Lemokey brand, make some of the best mechanical keyboards on the market, and I've loved every single one I've reviewed. But I've been mostly looking at the higher end of the market, so when I got the chance to review the $50 Lemokey X3, I wasn't totally sure what to expect.

As it turns out, it's still a solid keyboard, even if the cost-cutting required to get to this price point is extremely obvious. It feels good to type on, which is what matters the most, though the build quality is nowhere near the same level as it would be on Keychron's more expensive boards. Still, for a starter mechanical keyboard, you can't really go wrong with this one.

Pricing and availability

The Lemokey X3 was launched earlier in April 2024, and it's available from Lemokey's own website as well as on Amazon, and potentially other retailers as well. The keyboard costs $49.99.

Specifications Wireless No Backlight Yes (red) Media Controls Yes, built into function row Battery None Num Pad Yes Switch Type Keychron Red or Brown Replaceable keycaps Yes Replaceable switches Yes Number of Keys 104 Wired operation Yes Dimensions With keycaps: 17.55x5.42x1.18-1.65 inches (445.7x137.8x30-41.8mm) Material Plastic chassis, metal frame Keycaps ABS plastic Internal Sound Dampening Sound absorbing foam Wrist rest No USB Passthrough No Polling rate 1000Hz Color Black Price $50 Compatibility Windows, Linux Expand

Design and build quality

It's a cheap keyboard, and you can tell

Unlike other keyboards I've reviewed from Keychron or Lemokey, the X3 is aimed at a very budget mechanical keyboard market, and as such, the build quality and materials take a big hit. Instead of the usual sturdy metal chassis, we get a mostly plastic build, and it's not the most sturdy plastic at that. I can get it to flex very easily, which isn't the case with other plastic keyboards I've tried like the 8BitDo Retro Keyboard or the Cherry Xtrfy K5V2. Similarly, the board itself seems to flex a bit at the edges. When I press the Shift key a bit harder, or one of the keys on the number pad, I can see all the surrounding keycaps sinking into the chassis. It definitely feels cheap.

But of course, that's because it is. The 8BitDo Retro Mechanical Keyboard costs twice as much, so there have to be some costs cut to get to this price. And once the keyboard is set down and you're typing normally, you probably won't notice any of this. That being said, for some games, where you might be holding down keys or pressing them harder due to the intensity of a game, the fact that the board flexes so much may actually get in the way.

The Lemokey X3 is still a backlit keyboard, though unlike the more expensive models, it's not RGB. In fact, it only has one color, and it's red, which is part of the theme of this keyboard, since some keycaps are also red (black versions are also included if you want to swap them). In addition to the lighting behind the keys, there are also light bars on each side of the keyboard for some extra flair. You can adjust the brightness of the backlight using the keyboard alone, as well as switch between a few different lighting effects.

One thing worth mentioning is that the Lemokey X3 is a strictly wired keyboard, though the cable is removable. The bottom of the keyboard also includes routing grooves so you can have the cable come out of either side.

Typing

It's still quite good