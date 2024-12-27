Summary Lemontron is a DIY 3D printer made using purchasable parts and 3D-printed frames.

Once 3D printers learn how to print more 3D printers, we'll never be short of them. Until then, there have always been people who have released schematics for an open-source 3D printer that you can make yourself. Such is the case of the Lemontron, a cool project that lets you make a 3D printer you can disassemble and store in an empty filament box once you're done with it.

The Lemontron is an open-source 3D printer you can make yourself

The Lemontron is a great pick for people who don't want their components blocked behind bespoke parts that can't be bought off of a shelf. It's created using purchasable parts and a 3D-printed frame. Yes, it is unfortunate that you need a 3D printer to make this 3D printer, but it's still a cool design. It's also a little weird, as it uses a filament to print but dopes everything "upside-down."

That's not to say the Lemontron is cheap, per se. If you check out the bill of materials, it gives an estimate of $411 for all of the parts. However, there are two big advantages to the Lemontron. The first is that if a part does go kaput, you'll know exactly where and what that component is and can buy another without having to send it for repairs or purchase a pricey, bespoke component. Second, it turns out that $411 is actually kind of cheap for a DIY upside-down 3D printer, with Lemontron quoting the Positron v3.2 at $699 and the Journeymaker at $799.

If you're ready to get stuck in, head over to the Lemontron 3D printer build guide, which includes the download file for the chassis and details on how to use all the parts to make your own printer.