IdeaPad 5i Pro (14-inch) Lenovo IdeaPad 5i Pro $779.99 $1224.99 Save $445 The Lenovo IdeaPad 5i Pro packs powerful specs including a P-series Intel Core processor, Nvidia GeForce MX550 graphics, and a 2.2K display, making it a great choice for more demanding users. With a discount to just $780, it's easy to recommend to almost anyone. $779.99 at Lenovo

Shoppers looking for a decently light laptop that still packs plenty of performance will find this Black Friday deal on the Lenovo IdeaPad 5i Pro quite the treat. This powerful laptop comes with P-series Intel processors and discrete Nvidia graphics, and with a big $445 discount, it can be yours for just $779.99 right now.

Specifically, the Lenovo IdeaPad 5i Pro comes with an Intel Core i5-1240P processor, which has 12 cores and 16 threads and can boost up to 4.4GHz. This is already a very fast CPU for a laptop, and it's going to breeze through all your daily tasks without an issue. That's helped by the 16GB of RAM on this machine, which makes multitasking much better, and you also get 1TB of storage so you have space for plenty of documents. music, or even some games.

And you can actually play those games on this laptop, too, thanks to the included Nvidia GeForce MX550 GPU. It's not the most mind-blowing graphics card out there, but having a discrete GPU is going to do wonders for gamers who don't want an overly bulky laptop. You'll be able to run a lot of popular games - including Fortnite, Minecraft, or League of Legends - with no problems, though you may need to change some settings to get the smoothest experience. This GPU will also help with some creative work like video editing, so this is a great all-rounder laptop.

Let's not forget the display, either. It's a 14-inch panel with a 16:10 aspect ratio that's ideal for productivity, and it even comes in an extra sharp 2.2K resolution, or 2240 x 1400. It even supports touch, so you can interact with it more intuitively when you feel like it.

The IdeaPad 5i Pro also manages to be fairly portable, with a weight of 3.35lbs. All of this makes for a great laptop for a student in high school or college, who needs a fast machine for school projects but also wants to wind down by playing some games after school. And with this price cut to just $779.99, you don't need to spend a ton of money to have that kind of versatility.

If you're looking for something with a more specific purpose, we have a lot of great deals in our roundup of Black Friday PC and laptop deals.