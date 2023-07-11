Lenovo 3i Chromebook $255 $300 Save $45 The Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3i is one unique-looking Chromebook. It comes in a striking Abyss Blue color and features a large 15.6-inch screen. It can be yours for under the usual price of $300. $255 at Amazon

Are you shopping around for a great new Chromebook this Prime Day? As part of your Prime membership, you can see plenty of discounts on some of the best Chromebooks, and budget Chromebooks from companies like HP and Lenovo during the next two days. One in particular that's caught our attention this Prime Day is the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3i. A deal has brought it down to a new low price of $255, which is an excellent $45 off the usual price of $300.

What's great about the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3i?

The Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3i is a Chromebook that is just striking. Your typical Chromebook might be plain gray or black colored, but the Chromebook Flex 3i stands out from the crowd since it comes in the Abyss Blue color. This is the latest model, too, so it comes with an Intel Celeron N4500 CPU, and 8GB RAM, along with 64GB of eMMC storage. Combine that with the large 15.6-inch Full HD 1920x1080 screen, and you should be able to open a few Chrome tabs, an Android app, and multitask and get your work done without issue on this Chromebook. After all, ChromeOS is a lightweight OS, so it's optimized for devices like this one. Other features that make this Chromebook great include the extra-large touchpad, the number pad on the keyboard, and the loudspeakers. You will be able to scroll and type in comfort, and listen to your favorite tunes, too.

Why buy the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3i?

The Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3i is a budget Chromebook that's usually priced at the sweet spot in the category. It's typically $300, but now it's under that usual price range. It's rare to see budget Chromebooks like this one, especially 15.6-inch Chromebooks, hit the $256 price range. You're getting a big screen, a great trackpad, and a great keyboard for working on the go.