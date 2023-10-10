Lenovo 3i Chromebook $255 $300 Save $45 The Lenovo 3i Chromebook is an easy-to-use laptop with a large 15.6-inch display. It's ideal for an everyday laptop and is down to just $255 on Prime Big Deal Days. $255 at Amazon

One of the best times of year to shop for a new laptop is during huge sale events like Black Friday, Cyber Monday, or Amazon Prime Day. After the success of its July event, Amazon is hosting another Prime Day event now, Prime Big Deal Days. There are thousands of deals for Prime members, many of which are on some new tech devices that consumers have been wanting. If you're looking for an easy-to-use laptop, the Lenovo 3i Chromebook is worth considering.

It has a large display and a simple operating system that has a ton of apps for you to choose from. The best Chromebooks are typically moderately priced, but this one is even more discounted. Did we mention that this everyday laptop is only $255 for a limited time? If you can believe that, here's why this deal makes sense for you if you want a quality Chromebook.

Why you should buy this laptop

When it comes to laptops, Chromebooks provide you with so much more than just web browsing. There are a ton of apps that you can download from the Google Play Store that allow you to use your laptop for a variety of tasks. The Lenovo 3i Chromebook was refreshed this year with a Full HD 15.6-inch display that offers you wider viewing angles. The large touchpad and numbered keypad add to your productivity and the user-facing speakers boost your audio.

For storage, you'll get 64GB and 8GB of RAM, which is plenty if you're using this around your home. It has an Intel Celeron N4500 processor to boost the power of the Chromebook. The average battery life of this is 10 hours per charge, giving you plenty of use while you're away from an outlet.

You'll love the connectivity, as it has a USB-C port, two USB 3.0 ports, an HDMI port, a headphone jack, and a microSD card reader. Security on this is top-notch to avoid any malware from getting in. Plus, it weighs just over 5.5 pounds, so it's not cumbersome to carry around your home. During the Prime Day event, you're saving about $34 on this laptop. There's nothing wrong with savings, so you better make sure you scoop them up while you can.