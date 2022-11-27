Improve your online meetings and video calls, and add a layer of security and convenience to your PC with this major discount.

Having a good webcam has become much more important over the past two years, but it doesn't have to be expensive, and it's all thanks to this early Cyber Monday deal. Lenovo has slashed $32 off its Lenovo 510 Full HD webcam with facial recognition support, bringing it down to a low price tag of just $37.99.

The Lenovo 510 webcam comes equipped with a 1/2.9-inch sensor, and with Full HD resolution, you're going to look great during video calls and meetings online. Plus, you can tilt the camera and rotate it 360 degrees so you're always framed perfectly.

Most notably, the webcam also comes with support for Windows Hello facial recognition. That means that as long as the webcam is plugged into your computer, you can simply turn on your PC, look at the camera, and it will sign you in right away. You can also approve payments or other actions that require authentication in the same way.

Save even more with the Lenovo Performance Webcam

The Lenovo 510 webcam shares most of its specs with the Lenovo Performance Webcam, although this model comes in a white colorway instead of black. The white model is also newer, though there's no clear indication of anything being different between the two. If you prefer the black model, the Lenovo Performance Webcam is also discounted to an even lower price of $33.99, though it also had a lower base price.

Both of these are great options if you need a better webcam for work, but there are even more webcam deals in our Black Friday PC and laptop deals roundup, including some 4K models.