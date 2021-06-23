Lenovo’s new lineup of Accessories includes a Wireless Charger for Laptops

Last month, Lenovo announced its new Lenovo Go brand of accessories. There were only two devices at the time, but today, the firm is ready to unveil a broad range of products. Unfortunately, none of them are coming until later on this year.

Probably the coolest thing on the list is the Lenovo Go USB-C Wireless Charging Kit, which is actually a wireless charger for a laptop. It’s called a kit because it actually comes in multiple pieces. There’s a strip that plugs into your laptops USB Type-C port, and attaches to the bottom of your laptop. That strip makes contact with the pad, delivering 65W of power.

It’s coming in October for $139.99.

That’s not the only way to charge up your stuff though. If you’re on the go, there’s the Wireless Mobile Power Bank with 10,000mAh capacity and the USB-C Laptop Power Bank with 20,000mAh capacity. The Wireless one actually has wireless charging on it, also letting you charge 30W of devices simultaneously. The one for laptops gets 65W of output.

The Lenovo Go Wireless Mobile Power Bank and Lenovo Go USB-C Laptop Power Bank will be available in January and July, respectively, for $69.99 and $89.99.

Next up is mice. There are three of them in the full lineup of Lenovo Go accessories. The Wireless Multi-Device Mouse was announced last month, and that lets you use it with more than one device. The USB-C Wireless Mouse is pretty standard, and then you have the Wireless Vertical Mouse, which is meant to be ergonomic. It uses a “handshake” design, and as you can see from the image above, it’s partially made out of cork.

The Wireless Multi-Device Mouse, USB-C Wireless Mouse, and Wireless Vertical Mouse are coming coming in July, July, and August, respectively, for $59.99, $39.99, and $49.99.

It’s a big day if you’re a fan of cork. The Wireless Split Keyboard also makes use of the material, as it’s supposed to be more comfortable. Alongside it is the Wireless Numeric Keypad.

The Wireless Split Keyboard and Wireless Numeric Keypad are coming in October for $89.99 and $49.99, respectively.

There are just a few more accessories from Lenovo. The company is introducing a few headsets with active noise cancelation, including the Wired ANC Headset, the Wireless ANC Headset, and the ANC In-ear Headphones. All of them are designed to work with Microsoft Teams. All three of them are coming in November for $99.99, $179.99, and $79.99, respectively.

Finally, we have the Lenovo Go Tech Accessories Organizer. As you can see, it can hold all of the stuff that’s meant to be on-the-go with you, such as pens, portable chargers, mice, your phone, and so on. It’s coming in September for $44.99.