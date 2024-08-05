Key Takeaways The Lenovo Legion Go may have accidentally revealed new features on its website, such as different screen sizes and cooling fans.

Although the current Legion Go doesn't match the description, it's possible that Lenovo is planning an updated version.

The upcoming Legion Go could offer a larger range of options or address common complaints about the current model.

If you're a fan of the Lenovo Legion Go, you'll want to know about a recent "leak" that happened. We say "leak" because it seems that Lenovo itself has spilled the beans on this potential new device. And if the details are correct, we'll be seeing a new device that has a smaller screen but more useful features on it.

The new Legion Go appears on Lenovo's website...technically

As spotted by Videocardz, Lenovo seems to have accidentally let slip that it's working on a new Legion Go device. As it turns out, this reveal wasn't a leaked product page or an announcement post that came out too early, but a product description that seems a little strange.

In the product description for the Legion Go, Lenovo says that the product comes with both 7-inch and 8-inch models, has an HDMI port, and uses two fans for cooling. It sounds like standard fare, until you realize that the Lenovo Legion Go doesn't have any of those things. It only comes in an 8.8-inch model, with no HDMI port, and a single cooling fan.

This could be due to one of two reasons. It could be due to someone getting their facts all mixed up, which seems unlikely, given how the product page didn't contain these anomalies before. That leaves the second option; Lenovo is working on a new Legion Go and has pre-emptively updated its product page to reflect it. Unfortunately, we don't have any further information to go off of, such as if the new models will aim to be a cheaper variant of the Legion Go or if it's a remix of the base design to tackle pain points. We'll just have to wait for Lenovo to actually announce the product it's discussing on the description page.