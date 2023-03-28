Lenovo is refreshing its lineup of creator-first Slim Pro laptops, as well as its popular Yoga 2-in-1 lineup. There are several devices announced today, including the introduction of a new model, the Lenovo Pro Slim 9i, featuring mini-LED displays, the Slim Pro 7, the Slim 7i, and the Yoga 7. We have all the details for you right here from the specifications, the pricing, availably, and more.

Lenovo Slim Pro 9i

Topping the lineup is the new Lenovo Slim Pro 9i. This new Lenovo laptop for creators packs in plenty of power, including the custom Lenovo X Power AI solution, which can help the system run faster and more efficiently when it comes to the thermals, especially when paired with the Nvidia RTX 40-series GPUs and AI acceleration. Other than that, the top feature of the Slim Pro 9i is the new mini LED Pure Sight Pro 165Hz refresh rate display. This type of display can hit incredible levels of color accuracy, including 100% DCI-P3 and 100% Adobe RGB.

Smaller features onboard the Slim Pro 9i include the upgraded keyboard that has 1.5mm dish keycaps, four microphones and an option for a 5MP webcam on the mini LED model for enhanced video and audio calls, four noise reduction speakers, quieter fans, and a larger trackpad for easier handling of content and better efficiency overall.

In terms of specifications, the Slim Pro 9i is packing in custom options for the 13th-generation Intel Core i9-13905H CPU, Intel Core i7-13705H CPU, or Intel Core i5-13505H CPU (the Core i5 option is only on the 14.5-inch model.) You'll also find graphics options for the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050, RTX 4060, or RTX 4070, (though the 16-inch model uses 100W TGP versions and 14.5-inch 80W TGP). Memory is either 16GB, 32GB, or 64GB of DDR5X Dual Channel RAM, and storage comes in at either 512GB or 1TB.

With displays, the 14.5-inch version has two options, an LCD, or a Mini LED display, Both are 3K resolution 3072 x 1920, though the LCD version maxes out at 120Hz, and the Mini LED version at 165Hz refresh rate. Touch is optional in both cases, and the LCD version hits 400 nits and the Mini LED version 1,200 nits.

The Lenovo Slim Pro 9i (16-inch model) will start at $1,799.99 and is expected to be available in North America in May 2023. It will also be known as Yoga Pro 9i in other regions. The Lenovo Slim Pro 9i (14.5-inch model) will start at $1,699 and is also coming in May 2023.

Lenovo Slim Pro 7 & Slim 7i

Also announced is the Slim Pro 7, which is a more affordable content-creation laptop. This device packs in an RTX 3050 GPU or RTX 4050 GPU, alongside AMD Ryzen CPUs. Improvements in this generation include the newer AMD CPUs, a bigger 73Wh battery, as well as a crisper 3K resolution display, with up to 400 nits brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate. It has the same updated 1.5mm key travel keyboard as the Slim Pro 9i, along with four microphones.

CPU options on this laptop include the AMD Ryzen R5-7535HS, R7-7735HS, R5-7640HS, and Ryzen R7-7840HS. You'll also get options for the RTX 3050 or RTX 4050, and 16GB LPDDR5 or LPDDR5X RAM, and up to a 512GB or 1TB SSD. There are two display options including a 14.5-inch 2.5K 2560 x 1600 resolution display, or a 3K 3072 x 1920 resolution display.

The Lenovo Slim Pro 7 starts at $1,199.99 and is expected to be available in North America later in April. It is also known as the as Yoga Pro 7 in other regions.

The Slim Pro 7 isn't to be confused with the Slim 7i, which has 13th-generation Intel CPUs and is just getting a modest specs bump. This will start at $1,179.99 and will also be available later in April. Your CPU options on this unit include either the Intel Core i7-1360P, Core i5-1340P, Core i7-1260P, or Core i5-1240P. RAM comes in at 8GB or 16GB LPDDR5, and there are three display options. Either 2.8K 2880 x 1800 120 Hz IPS, 2.2K 2240 x 1400 LCD IPS, or 1920 x 1200 OLED.

Yoga 7 & 7i

Capping things out is the eighth generation Yoga 7. There are not many changes to note here. All you'll be getting is a jump to the newest 13th-generation Intel P-series or U-series CPUs on the 14-inch and 16-inch models, or AMD Ryzen 7000 series CPUs on the 16-inch Yoga 7 model for the first time. The Yoga 7s also packs in a 16:10 aspect ratio display, up to a 2.8K OLED panel with great color accuracy.

The Yoga The Lenovo Yoga 7i 14-inch will start at $849.99 and is expected to be available in North America in April. The Lenovo Yoga 7i 16-inch will start at $799.99 and The Lenovo Yoga 7 16-inch will start at $799.99 and is expected to be available in North America starting in May.