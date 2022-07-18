Lenovo’s back-to-school deals include 25% off the Lenovo Yoga 6

It feels like summer has just started for many of us, but Lenovo is already getting ahead of the game with some early back-to-school deals on its laptops. These deals include a bunch of laptops old and new, but we’ve chosen a few highlights if you’re looking for something specific.

One of the most interesting deals of the bunch is the Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 4. This one is notable because it’s the latest model of the ThinkBook 14, already powered y Intel’s 12th-generation processors. This specific model comes with an Intel Core i5-1235U, a CPU with 10 cores and 12 threads, plus boost speeds 4.4GHz on its performance cores. You also get 16GB of DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD. It also includes a Windows 11 Pro license. Right now, it’s 40% off if you use coupon code GEAREDUP2THINK, making it just $896.40, which is a great price for these specs.

While that’s one of the biggest discounts you can get, there are some others that definitely deserve your attention. For example, the latest Lenovo Yoga 6, which we reviewed and loved, is 25% off across its various configurations. You can get the top-tier model with an AMD Ryzen 7, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD for just $779.99, which is a fantastic price for this device. This is a convertible with a 16:10 display and a 1080p webcam, on top of solid specs for performance, so we definitely recommend it. You can check out all the Yoga models on sale right now, too.

And if you’re more into gaming, the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i is a solid entry-level gaming laptop with an Intel Core i7-11370H and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU. It has 8GB of RAM and a 1TB HDD plus a 256GB SSD, and you can get $360 off, making it just $819.99 using coupon code IDEAOFFERS. You can check these out above.

If none of those catches your eye, there are a bunch more back-to-school deals running on Lenovo’s website. We’ve rounded them up below if you’re interested in any of them:

On top of all these deals, Lenovo also has some extra benefits for students, like up to $100 off PCs and an extra 5% off with code BTS2022. You’ll need to verify your identity with ID.me for this to work, though. Either way, there are some great back-to-school deals here, with the ThinkBook 14 Gen 4 and the Lenovo Yoga 6 being our personal highlights. You’re bound to find something you like here.