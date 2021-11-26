Lenovo’s Black Friday deals include ThinkPads, Chromebooks, and more
Black Friday is officially here, and with it come some of the biggest discounts we’ve seen all year. Lenovo isn’t missing out on the fun, and it’s running some pretty sweet deals on all kinds of laptops and other devices. This includes Lenovo ThinkPads, Chromebooks, and gaming laptops, all of which are even more tempting with Black Friday deals.
There are tons of great deals you can take advantage of here and you can check them out below.
Lenovo Black Friday deals on business PCs
Business laptops are Lenovo’s bread and butter, but they can be a bit expensive at MSRP. Thankfully, there are some great deals to make them all more accessible.
- Powered by an Intel Core i5-1135G7, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It has a 14-inch Full HD display and Windows Hello support.
- Featuring an Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Includes a Quad HD+ display and a fingerprint reader.
- Powered by an Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor, 4GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. It has a 14-inch Full HD display and a 720p webcam.
- Powered by an Intel Core i8-11950H processor, NVIDIA RTX A3000 graphics, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. Includes a 4K+ display and Windows Hello support.
- Featuring an AMD Ryzen PRO 5 5650U processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD: Includes a Full HD touchscreen and a fingerprint reader.
- Powered by an Intel Core i7-1165 G7, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Includes a Full HD display and fingerprint reader.
Lenovo Black Friday deals on Chromebooks
If you’re more interested in a Chromebook, Lenovo is offering some deals on those as well, including bringing the 10e Chromebook tablet to under $100.
- Powered by a MediaTek MT8183 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of eMMC storage. It has a 10-inch Full HD+ display and both front and rear facing cameras.
- Powered by a MediaTek P60T processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of eMMC storage. Includes a Full HD+ screen and two cameras, plus a detachable keyboard.
- Powered by an Intel Celereon N4020 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of eMMC storage. Includes a 14-inch HD display and HD webcam.
- Powered by Intel Pentium Gold 7505, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. Includes a 14-inch Full HD display and HD webcam.
If you’re interested in the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3, there’s also a version with an active stylus that will have a similar $70 discount starting at 12PM ET. You can buy for $249.99 on Lenovo’s website.
Lenovo Black Friday deals on gaming
Looking for your next gaming rig? Lenovo’s Black Friday deals include some great gaming laptops and a desktop that are sure to give you a great experience. Here are the best deals available:
- Powered by an Intel Core i7-11800H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, 16GB of RAM, and a 2TB SSD. Includes a 16-inch Quad HD+ display with 165Hz refresh rate and HDR 400.
- Poowered by an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, 16GB of RAM, and a 2TB SSD. Includes a 15.6-inch display with 165HZ refresh rate and G-Sync.
- Powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, 16GB of RAM, and a 2TB SSD. Includes a 16-inch Quad HD+ display with 165Hz refresh rate, G-Sync, and HDR 400.
- Powered by an Intel Core i7-11700, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Super, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Includes Wi-Fi support and RGB lighting.
- Full HD 240Hz IPS gaming monitor with G-Sync compatiblity. INcludes HDMI, DisplayPort, and multiple USB downstream ports.
Lenovo Black Friday deals on mainstream PCs
If you’re looking for an everyday Windows PC, whether it’s for school, work, or just browsing the web, these are the deals you can take advantage of right now. Some of these don’t have the latest specs, but they’re still solid devices for everyday use.
- Powered by an Intel Core i3-1115G4, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD: INcludes a Full HD touchscreen and a fingerprint reader.
- Powered by an Intel Core i3-10100T, 8GB of RAM, a 128GB SSD and a 1TB HDD. It has a 21.5-inch Full HD touchscreen and HD webcam.
- Powered by an Intel Core i7-10750H, NVIDIA GeForce 1650 Ti graphics, 12GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Includes a 15.6-inch Full HD touchscreen and a fingerprint reader.
Lenovo deals on peripherals
Finally, if you’re looking for some new peripherals for your PC setup, Lenovo also has some deals for you. Here are some of the best ones:
- A Full HD webcam with built-in ring light. INcludes autofocus, pan, tilt, and 4x zoom. Works with Chromebooks.
- Premium streamingg microphone with tri-capsule array, gain controls, and 24-bit/192KHz quality
- USB Type-C dock with HDMII, USB Type-A, Ethernet, and 100W charging.
If you’d like to check out the rest of the Lenovo Black Friday deals, you can check this page. Be aware that some of the deals on this page, including ones listed in our article, will go live throughout the day, so they may not be available right away.
If you want the best deals available right now, check out our Black Friday PC deals page for other PC gear, and stop by our mobile-focused Black Friday hub, too.