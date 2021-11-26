Lenovo’s Black Friday deals include ThinkPads, Chromebooks, and more

Black Friday is officially here, and with it come some of the biggest discounts we’ve seen all year. Lenovo isn’t missing out on the fun, and it’s running some pretty sweet deals on all kinds of laptops and other devices. This includes Lenovo ThinkPads, Chromebooks, and gaming laptops, all of which are even more tempting with Black Friday deals.

There are tons of great deals you can take advantage of here and you can check them out below.

Lenovo Black Friday deals on business PCs

Business laptops are Lenovo’s bread and butter, but they can be a bit expensive at MSRP. Thankfully, there are some great deals to make them all more accessible.

Lenovo Black Friday deals on Chromebooks

If you’re more interested in a Chromebook, Lenovo is offering some deals on those as well, including bringing the 10e Chromebook tablet to under $100.

Lenovo 10e Chromebook ($235 off) Powered by a MediaTek MT8183 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of eMMC storage. It has a 10-inch Full HD+ display and both front and rear facing cameras. $100 at Lenovo

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 ($70 off) Powered by a MediaTek P60T processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of eMMC storage. Includes a Full HD+ screen and two cameras, plus a detachable keyboard. $200 at Lenovo

Lenovo Chromebook 3 ($90 off) Powered by an Intel Celereon N4020 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of eMMC storage. Includes a 14-inch HD display and HD webcam. $220 at Lenovo

Lenovo Chromebook 5i ($100 off) Powered by Intel Pentium Gold 7505, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. Includes a 14-inch Full HD display and HD webcam. $340 at Lenovo

If you’re interested in the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3, there’s also a version with an active stylus that will have a similar $70 discount starting at 12PM ET. You can buy for $249.99 on Lenovo’s website.

Lenovo Black Friday deals on gaming

Looking for your next gaming rig? Lenovo’s Black Friday deals include some great gaming laptops and a desktop that are sure to give you a great experience. Here are the best deals available:

Lenovo Legion 5i Pro ($400 off) Powered by an Intel Core i7-11800H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, 16GB of RAM, and a 2TB SSD. Includes a 16-inch Quad HD+ display with 165Hz refresh rate and HDR 400. $1,560 at Lenovo

Lenovo Legion Slim 7 ($400 off) Poowered by an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, 16GB of RAM, and a 2TB SSD. Includes a 15.6-inch display with 165HZ refresh rate and G-Sync. $1,500 at Lenovo

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro ($380 off) Powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, 16GB of RAM, and a 2TB SSD. Includes a 16-inch Quad HD+ display with 165Hz refresh rate, G-Sync, and HDR 400. $1,490 at Lenovo

Lenovo Black Friday deals on mainstream PCs

If you’re looking for an everyday Windows PC, whether it’s for school, work, or just browsing the web, these are the deals you can take advantage of right now. Some of these don’t have the latest specs, but they’re still solid devices for everyday use.

Lenovo IdeaCentre AiO 3i 22 ($105 off) Powered by an Intel Core i3-10100T, 8GB of RAM, a 128GB SSD and a 1TB HDD. It has a 21.5-inch Full HD touchscreen and HD webcam. $665 at Lenovo

Lenovo Yoga 9i ($400 off) Powered by an Intel Core i7-10750H, NVIDIA GeForce 1650 Ti graphics, 12GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Includes a 15.6-inch Full HD touchscreen and a fingerprint reader. $1,450 at Lenovo

Lenovo deals on peripherals

Finally, if you’re looking for some new peripherals for your PC setup, Lenovo also has some deals for you. Here are some of the best ones:

If you’d like to check out the rest of the Lenovo Black Friday deals, you can check this page. Be aware that some of the deals on this page, including ones listed in our article, will go live throughout the day, so they may not be available right away.

If you want the best deals available right now, check out our Black Friday PC deals page for other PC gear, and stop by our mobile-focused Black Friday hub, too.