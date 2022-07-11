Lenovo Black Friday in July deals include 40% off the ThinkPad Z13

Amazon Prime Day is around the corner, and while many of us are probably taking advantage of deals on Amazon, other companies are jumping in on the fun. Lenovo is running its own version of Prime Day called Black Friday in July, and it includes discounts on some of its more interesting laptops.

One of the most interesting examples is the new ThinkPad Z13, which was just debuted this year. This is an all-new lineup of ThinkPads with AMD processors, including a modernized design and upgraded webcams, and it’s 40% off, so it starts at just $1,499.90. This deal runs from July 11th to the 17th. Here are a few of the highlights of Lenovo’s deals:

Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 (40% off) The Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 is the first premium ThinkPad powered by AMD Ryzen 6000 series processors, and it adds modern elements to the ThinkPad design. You can get it starting at just $1,499.90 through July 17th using coupon code 2022THINKDEAL. See at Lenovo

Lenovo Yoga 7i 14 ($220 off) The Lenovo Yoga 7i is a high-end laptop with a 12th-generation Core i7 processor and other high-end specs. You can get $220 off using coupon code YOGASALE12, making it just $1,199.99, a great deal for the specs and design this laptop offers. See at Lenovo

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i ($330 off) If you want to dip your toes into gaming, the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i is a great entry-level choice with Intel H35 processor and GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics. It's now down to just $849.99 using coupon code JULYDOORBUSTER. See at Lenovo

Lenovo Yoga 9i ($470 off) This is the last-gen model of the Yoga 9i, but it's still a great laptop with an Intel Core i5-1155G7 processor, 8GB of RAM,and a 256GB SSD. It also has a soundbar hinge that provides a great media experience. Using the coupon code YOGAXTRA1, you can get it for just $849.99. See at Lenovo

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 AMD ($180 off) The Lenovo IdeaPad 3 AMD is a mainstram-oriented laptop packing an AMD Ryzen 3 5425U processor and a Full HD 15.6-inch display. With coupon code JULYDOORBUSTER, you can get it for $529.99, which is $180 off its usual price. See at Lenovo

Lenovo Chromebook 5i ($140 off) If you're looking for a new Chromebook, the Lenovo Chromebook 5i is a solid budget option with an Intel Pentium Gold processor and 4GB of RAM. It usually goes for $439.99, but with coupon code JULYDOORBUSTER, you can get it for $299.99. See at Lenovo

Those are just the highlights, and there’s a little something for everyone up there. Aside from the ThinkPad Z13, the Lenovo Yoga 7i is another very tempting option that’s packing the latest processors around and it has Lenovo’s stunning new design with curved edges. All of these offers run until July 17th.

Lenovo is also running a few more deals across various different laptops for its Black Friday in July. You can check out some extra discounts below:

On top of all of these, you can also use coupon code BFIJTHINKJULY to get an extra 5% off any Think series laptop or desktop, which stacks with other discounts. These are some great deals, and it’s a great opportunity to buy a new laptop ahead of back-to-school season, or if you just happen to need a new device right now. If you’re not particularly interested in one of these, check out our round-up of the best Amazon Prime Day deals for this year.