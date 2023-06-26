Lenovo Yoga 9i (2023) Use code "BFJULYWK1" $1476 $1800 Save $324 Lenovo's 2023 Yoga 9i has a 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and a stunning OLED display. It also has beautifully polished corners and a soundbar hinge down the middle. $1476 at Lenovo

The Lenovo Yoga 9i is one of the best laptops you can buy in 2023. So any time you can find a discount on it, it's a great time to buy. With that said, Lenovo is currently having a promotion, celebrating Black Friday in July, knocking hundreds off its computing products, including the Yoga 9i. If you've been looking to get yourself a new laptop or computer, now's the time to shop while the deals are hot.

The Yoga 9i features an Intel Core i7 processor with 16GB LPDDR5-5200MHz RAM, and 1TB of M.2 SSD storage. In addition, you get a 14-inch 2.8K OLED display with a refresh rate up to 90Hz, 1080p camera, Wi-Fi 6E, fingerprint reader for security, and more. The laptop is also built sturdy with high-quality materials, and its convertible form factor makes it an extremely versatile product. You can use the touchscreen display to tap your selections or use the included Lenovo Precision Pen 2 to jot down notes or sketch out ideas.

In addition to the Yoga 9i, Lenovo is also knocking up to 25% off select Lenovo Yoga, Slim and IdeaPad laptops. In order to take advantage of these great deals, you'll need to select your laptop, then enter code "BFJULYWK1" during checkout to see the promotional discount applied. For the most part, these are some of the best deals that you're going to see for quite some time. And the best part is that there is something for everyone here at every price point. So be sure to check these deals out because they're only around for a limited time.