If you want a user-friendly laptop that covers the basics like web browsing, word processing and streaming without breaking the bank or worrying about security, a Chromebook is a great option. And Lenovo's entry-level Chromebook 3 is one such affordable laptop that's even cheaper this Black Friday thanks to Best Buy's online sale.

Lenovo Chromebook 3 $149.99 $319.99 Save $170 With an octa-core MediaTek processor, 1080p 14-inch touchscreen and all the benefits of Google's Chrome OS, this Lenovo Chromebook is a steal for less than $150. $149.99 at Best Buy

The retailer has reduced the 14-inch Chromebook 4 to just $149.99, less than half its list price of $319.99 and a hefty saving of $170. This isn't a device with trailblazing specs, but it nevertheless has enough horsepower to cover the everyday essentials. It's fitted with a 14-inch Full HD touchscreen and runs an 8-core MediaTek CPU with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

So you're not going to be running Crysis on this thing, but it's more than capable of binging Netflix series' or powering through assignments in Google Docs. Plus Google's Chrome OS is kept up-to-date and secure in the background, so you don't need to worry about malware or other nasties.

Whether you're a student, parent picking up a simple laptop for your kids or just someone wanting a basic no-frills notebook, the Lenovo Chromebook 3 is well worth a look -- especially at this price. Previous sales pushed it down to around the $200 mark, but this is the lowest we've yet seen for this particular Chromebook.