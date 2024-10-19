Lenovo is finally stepping into the AI foray with the latest generation of its Chromebook Duet 11 2-in-1 device. The brand is well known in the ChromeOS space; however, it didn’t introduce any new hardware in May when Google unveiled the overhaul of its Gemini Advanced-powered Chromebook Plus models. After a recent October update announcement, the Chromebook Duet 11 is the device of the Chromebook Plus line to release with AI features natively–now that Google has transitioned to offering Gemini across the Chromebook family.

Many Lenovo Chromebooks have been received well for being thin, light, powerful, and often inexpensive computing options. The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 is another 2-in-1 with solid reviews among increasing competition. The Chromebook Duet 11 has a premium look and feel, with a metal frame and Corning Glass protective cover. Its MediaTek Kompanio 838 processor is slated as an AI SoC, with a dedicated NPU. The tablet ships with a keyboard, folio-stand, and a USI 2 stylus. This review will highlight several of the most important aspects of this device, which is available starting at $359.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11: Pricing and availability

The Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11 is now available at Lenovo.com and Best Buy, starting at $359. To be sure you have the right model, look for the Chromebook Duet Gen 9 11″. There are varying hardware options depending on the retailer. Lenovo’s options begin at 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The higher-tier option features 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage for $399. Best Buy’s version includes 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage option selling for $379.

Specs CPU MediaTek Kompanio 838 GPU Integrated ARM Mali-G57 MC3 Display type WUXGA, IPS, 16:10, touch, 400 nits, TÜV Blue Light Display (Size, Resolution) 10.95-inch (1920 x 1200) RAM 4GB Storage 64GB eMMc Battery 3,767mAh Charge speed 29W charger Ports 2 USB-C ports, 1 headphone/mic Operating System ChromeOS Webcam 5MP physical privacy shutter, 8MP rear camera Cellular connectivity No Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 6 802.11AX (2 x 2) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.1 Form factor 2-in-1 tablet Dimensions 6.57x10.05x0.30 inches Weight 1.12lbs (tablet), 0.64lbs keyboard, 0.33lbs Cover Speakers 2 x 1W speakers Colors Luna Gray Pen compatibility Lenovo USI Pen 2 Price $359 Expand

Design

Compact and professional style

The design of the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11 is simple but impressive. With all the accessories to make a full computing setup in place, it’s easy to forget the device is a tablet at the end of the day. On its own, the tablet has a comfortable weight in the hand for its size. Even when adding the accessories, there is a solidness to the material of the spill-proof case. The tablet comes in a Luna Gray colorway, which is slightly matte and textured, giving it an overall professional look. The included folio kickstand allows the device to stand in landscape, portrait, or laptop modes. There is a cut-out to house the stylus, which will remain attached to the back of the tablet even if the folio-case is removed.

The tablet has a comfortable weight in the hand for its size

Other input on the device includes two USB-C ports with 5Gbps charging speeds, and a 3.5mm headset jack. Rounding out the design features on the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11 are its cameras, which include an 8MP rear lens and a 5MP front lens with a manual privacy shutter. The device fits well in bags and carrying-cases of varying sizes. I even have an old windbreaker with deep internal pockets that I slipped the tablet in, cover-free, just for fun.

Keyboard and touchpad

Comfort may vary