Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 11″ now on sale for $150, the lowest price yet

Chromebooks still aren’t for everyone, but they have become popular for their ease-of-use, Android app compatibility, and general lack of malware and viruses. Lenovo sells a lot of Chromebooks, but one of the company’s budget models right now is the Flex 3 11″, which just dropped to $149.99. That’s $170 below the original MSRP, and it appears to be the lowest price yet for this laptop on Amazon.

The Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 11″ (what a name!) is a 2-in-1 laptop, so you can flip the screen around to use it like a tablet. There’s an 11.6-inch 1366 x 768 IPS touchscreen, a MediaTek MT8173C System-on-a-Chip, 4GB of LPDDR3 RAM, 64GB of eMMC storage, and of course, Google Chrome OS for the software. This laptop also has an impressive array of ports, including two USB Type-C connectors, a USB 3.1 Type-A port (for plugging in older USB devices without dongles), an HDMI port, an SD card slot, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

This is definitely one of the most low-end Chromebooks currently available, so don’t you shouldn’t expect to edit videos or juggle dozens of Chrome tabs with decent performance, but it’s a great choice for basic web browsing and productivity tasks. The built-in 720p webcam also means it can handle the occasional Google Meet or Zoom video call. Google says the laptop will continue to receive Chrome OS updates until June 2028 at the earliest.

If you have a little more money to spend, and you definitely want a Chromebook, check out our roundup of the best Chromebooks. We’ve compiled some of the best options at several price points, so no matter what you’re looking for out of a computer, there’s probably a Chromebook for you. Google has also been rolling out plenty of improvements to Chrome OS recently, including a new writing app and the Chrome OS 93 update.