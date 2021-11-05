This Lenovo Chromebook with a Core i3 and 1080p screen is only $300 right now

Chromebooks are some of the most popular computers around, thanks to their simple design, integration with Google services, and extensive Android app support. One of the better mid-range models right now is the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5, with 10th-generation Intel processors and a large 1080p touchscreen, and now you can get the Core i3 model on sale for $299.99.

This specific model on sale has an Intel Core i3-10110U processor, 4GB of DDR4 RAM, 64GB of eMMC solid state storage, and a 13-inch 1080p touchscreen. The Flex 5 is a 2-in-1 laptop, so you can swing the display around and use the laptop like a giant tablet. You also get plenty of connectivity options, including two USB Type-C ports (also used for charging), a USB Type-A connector, a 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.0.

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 This Chromebook with a Core i3 CPU and 4GB RAM is a good deal for $300. Buy at Amazon

Like all modern Chromebooks, the Flex 5 can run Chrome with web apps, most Android apps through the Google Play Store, and some Linux software in a virtualized container. Google says the Flex 5 will continue to receive Chroem OS updates until June 2028 at the earliest.

