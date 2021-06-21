The Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 is $120 off on Amazon right now!

If you’re in the market for a new Chromebook, then you’re in luck. The Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 is currently available at a $120 discount during Amazon’s Prime Day sale, and it’s a banging good deal at that price. The Chromebook features a 13-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) touch display, Intel’s 10th Gen Core i3 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. Read on to learn more about the Chromebook Flex 5.

Although its hardware may not seem powerful enough, the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 is capable enough to run Chrome OS without a hitch. Its Intel Core i3-1011oU processor is good enough for most tasks, the 4GB RAM is sufficient for day-to-day use, and while its 64GB of onboard storage isn’t all that much, the Chromebook features a decent selection of ports for further expansion. It includes two USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C ports, one USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A port, and a 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack.

As its name may suggest, the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 also sports a 360-degree hinge that lets you use it as a tablet. This makes it a great buy for students, who want a handy device that they can use to take notes in class. The Chromebook even includes a substantially-sized battery that’s rated for up to 10 hours of use on a single charge, which makes it an even better college companion. Other connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0.

You can get the Chromebook Flex 5 for just $310 on Amazon by following the link below. However, the deal is only available for Prime members. If you don’t have a prime membership, you can check out our list of the best Chromebooks for other alternatives.