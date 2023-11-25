With Black Friday behind us, it’s time for Cyber Monday deals to start popping up at most retailers. As it turns out, Lenovo has already jumped on the bandwagon and slashed off our favorite convertible ahead of Cyber Monday. If you're looking for an all-rounder laptop that can double as a tablet, this article will have at least one laptop that meets your requirements.

Lenovo Yoga 9i (2023)

Lenovo Yoga 9i (2023) $1200 $1800 Save $600 Lenovo's 2023 Yoga 9i has a 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and a stunning OLED display. It also has beautifully polished corners and a soundbar hinge down the middle. $1200 at Lenovo $1400 at Best Buy

Lenovo has consistently fired on all cylinders when it comes to their Yoga laptops, and the Yoga 9i (2023) is no different. Starting with the specifications, the laptop is powered by an Intel Core i7-1360P that, coupled with Intel's Iris Xe integrated graphics, can handle productivity tasks with ease. If you prefer laptops with beautiful displays, then you’re in for a treat. The model on sale packs an OLED screen with a 2880x1800 resolution and 90Hz refresh rate, though you can upgrade to a 4K panel for a little over $130.

As for the design, the Yoga 9i features an attractive aluminum chassis that barely weighs more than 3.09 pounds. The premium laptop ships with most of the important ports, and even features a 1080p IR webcam that supports Windows Hello authentication. With its beautiful OLED screen, fast 13th-gen Intel CPU, and stylish body, the Lenovo Yoga 9i (2023) is a great laptop for most users. And at the heavily discounted price of $1,200, now’s the best time to get your hands on this convertible!

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 $1070 $2959 Save $1889 The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 is an exciting update in its line, delivering improved processors on top of premium design and the business security features you expect from a ThinkPad. $1070 at Lenovo

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 is a business laptop meant for users who value lightweight and robust laptops over all else. Processor-wise, you're looking at an Intel Core i5-1345U, a high-efficiency CPU that supports Intel's vPro platform. The display, although not as impressive as the one on the Yoga 9i, is still a respectable 14-inch IPS panel with a 1920x1200 screen resolution and a tall 16:10 aspect ratio.

This premium business laptop isn't lacking in the design department either. The Storm Grey aluminum body features a timeless minimalist design, and at 3 pounds, it's light enough for most professionals. To summarize, the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 is an amazing business laptop that builds on the strengths of its predecessors. The only issue with the laptop is its expensive price, but thanks to this mind-blowing deal, it's down to $1,070 ahead of Cyber Monday.

Lenovo Yoga 6 Gen 8

Lenovo Yoga 6 Gen 8 $500 $860 Save $360 The Lenovo Yoga 6 Gen 8 is an excellent budget Windows convertible, sporting options for the Ryzen 5 7530U and the Ryzen 7 7730U CPUs. The convertible also has a sleek aluminum design that includes a 1080p webcam, and a 16:10 aspect ratio display. $500 at Lenovo $700 at Best Buy

Unlike its expensive brethren, the Yoga 6 Gen 8 is more of an entry-level convertible designed for those on a budget. But don't let its affordable price fool you; the 2023 version of the laptop is powered by the latest AMD Ryzen 5 7530U processor. Sure, it's not the best CPU for gaming, but it's a solid option for everyday tasks. The display is pretty much the same as what you'll find on the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8, except, it's a bit smaller at 13.3-inches.

This particular model of the Yoga 6 Gen 8 ships with a fabric-covered lid, which is a breath of fresh air and adds a hint of style to the display lid. Like the other thin and light laptops in the flagship Yoga lineup, it's very portable. Finally, it's also quite secure as you get a fingerprint scanner alongside a 1080p IR front camera that's compatible with Windows Hello. The latest Yoga 6 was already pretty affordable, but thanks to this Cyber Monday deal, you can make it yours for just $500!